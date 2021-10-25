LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sellercloud, a multi-channel e-commerce management platform with billions of dollars in 'Gross Merchandise Volume' (GMV) has been featured in both the G2 Grid® Report for Multichannel Retail Fall 2021 and G2 Grid® Report for Catalog Management Fall 2021.
Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 G2 Grid® Reports ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Sellercloud has been listed as a Niche company in both reports.
"For over a decade, we have built software solutions for e-commerce merchants and the recognition by G2 to be featured as a niche vendor in multiple reports is testament to the commitment our development team has to our 600+ customers" says Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
To qualify for inclusion in the G2 Multichannel Retail category, a product must provide consistent product information, prices, and ordering experience across all channels, facilitate communication across multiple channels, collect product and customer data into a single data repository, automate the taking and processing of online orders, produce reports about metrics like the status of inventory or customer behavioral patterns and accept payments in every channel.
To qualify for inclusion in the G2 Catalog Management category, a product must integrate with or create an electronic catalog, have a working search bar or filtering function, create categories to organize products, edit and update catalog product and service descriptions and information, track and store product and customer information, maintain both domestic and international product prices, integrate with web content management and payment gateways and/or subscription management software.
"The comprehensive functionality of the Sellercloud e-commerce software platform and 120+ partner integrations provides endless possibilities for reaching more customers and growing your sales." added Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
Reviewers have praised Sellercloud for its inventory and order management software which provides a powerful set of tools to meet the challenges of multi-channel sales through synchronization, simplification and automation. Notable enterprise customer reviews highlight Sellercloud including:
"The Sellercloud team has created an all inclusive suite of solutions that will take any online retailer and help them become a competitive online presence. The software itself runs efficiently and has little to no down time. The support staff is extremely knowledgeable."
Alexander P. VP, Operations Internet Small-Business (<50 employees)
"Great MultiChannel Partner, Developer friendly. Chances are they have every channel you want to be on."
Dan K. Implementation Manager, Information Technology and Services Small-Business (<50 employees)
Find more G2 reviews here and learn more about Sellercloud here: https://www.g2.com/products/sellercloud/.
About Sellercloud Inc.
Sellercloud provides robust tools that can meet all of your operational needs – inventory and warehouse management, publishing listings to marketplaces, order processing, shipping, and even reporting. We help e-commerce merchants optimize their operational workflow and focus on efficiency and growth. Founded in 2010, Sellercloud has 600+ clients, 2000+ Amazon and eBay accounts, employs 90 staff and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.
Media Enquiries:
Isaac Ponte
Marketing Communication Manager
Sellercloud Inc
410 Monmouth Ave Suite 502, Lakewood, NJ 08701, United States
Telephone: (888) 315-6652 Ext. 320
Email: isaac@sellercloud.com
