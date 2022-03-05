HOBOKEN, N.J., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area managed services provider (MSP), IT consultant, and cloud services company, is proud to announce that State, Local and Education Solution Architect, Gabrielle Taylor, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Digi-Tech Innovators Award, presented by NJBIZ.
The NJ Digi-Tech Innovators Award recognizes individual innovators who have demonstrated excellence in technology and leadership. Taylor and other Digi-Tech Innovators Award Honorees will be recognized in a March 31st virtual awards ceremony and the April 11 issue of NJBIZ.
"I seek to educate, innovate, and inspire SLED users to join the world of seamless user-friendly systems," stated Taylor. "To be forward thinkers in the world of technology, to be enlightened and fearless while getting more things done with confidence in the future."
State, Local and Education Solution Architect
Gabrielle Taylor is an eMazzanti Technologies SLED (state, local, and education) Solution Architect. She graduated from NJCU and is currently enrolled at St. Francis School of Law. She spent the last five years fully engaged with the State of New Jersey's government entities.
Taylor and eMazzanti's eCare Team focus on "Technology Readiness" to help SLED users be more prepared for technology change.
Taylor brings to New Jersey strong business relationships that clients count on 24/7/365 for emergencies, hardware, software, migrations, installations, training, and more. She is known for targeting and realizing bottom line budget improvement. Her sparkle, words of encouragement, and ability to magically make things happen result in high levels of customer satisfaction.
eMazzanti Technologies has been a welcome catapult for Taylor to educate, innovate, and inspire SLED users to be forward thinkers in the world of technology. Her efforts enlighten, inspire confidence in the face of cyber-threats, and enable clients to get more done.
Tech Innovation Facilitates Growth in 2022
As a tech innovator, Taylor says that her work with SLED organizations has contributed to 21 years of continuous growth for the company. According to Taylor, there's a definite bottom-line impact of innovation. Over the past two years, effective technology innovation has enabled the company and customers to operate remotely, and grow through the pandemic.
Since 2016, eMazzanti Technologies has made the Inc. 5000 list three times. Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, and Carl Mazzanti, President, each received the Digi-Tech Innovators Award, in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The company also launched an eStore and Cloud Marketplace. In 2022, eMazzanti continues strong quarterly growth.
