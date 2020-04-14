PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, announced the winners of the 2019 President's Club Awards, recognizing the most elite residential and commercial roofing contractors in the U.S.
Download the list of GAF President's Club Award Winners
"The GAF President's Club recognizes roofing contractors who are dedicated to delivering their customers premier service and reliability," said Jim Schnepper, President of GAF. "These awards shine a spotlight on the best of the best in the industry and we could not be more proud of this year's winners."
Presented annually, the GAF President's Club Award celebrates exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across North America.
President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor, GAF Master Select™ commercial contractor or GAF Premium Coating System commercial contractor. Only one or two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award, earning one, two or three stars for meeting specific criteria across high standards for reliability and service.
For more information about the GAF President's Club awards, and to view the list of winners for 2019, please click here.
About GAF
GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of independent certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.GAF.com.
GAF Contacts:
Adrienne Teofrio, +1 (973)-872-4441
Adrienne.Teofrio@GAF.com