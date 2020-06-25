PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF announced the latest expansion of its residential product line with the newly enhanced Timberline® American Harvest shingles (Timberline AH), now featuring proprietary GAF StainGuard Plus™ and LayerLock™ technologies across its range of distinct color blends.
Roofing contractors may now offer GAF's most feature-rich residential shingle to homeowners, including time-release algae-fighting technology, fast and accurate installation with LayerLock technology, which is also eligible for a WindProven™ limited wind warranty when installed with four qualifying accessories.
"We are leading the industry forward with new and advanced technologies that aim to provide the highest level of comprehensive protection for our customers," said David Ellis, GAF Vice President of Residential Marketing. "These shingles are fast and easy to install, while also offering long-term performance benefits that help protect roofs against blue-green algae discoloration and wind."
Compared to more traditional copper-coated granules, StainGuard Plus time-release technology delivers long-lasting algae fighting power and a 25-year limited warranty against blue-green algae discoloration, thanks to its specially engineered capsules infused with copper microsites.
GAF Timberline AH shingles are engineered for fast and accurate installation, with the industry's largest nailing area powered by LayerLock technology. New Timberline AH shingles offer up to 99.9 percent nailing accuracy and up to 30 percent faster nail fastening during installation v. Timberline HD® shingles.
Please visit https://www.gaf.com/ah for more information.
About GAF
GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of independent certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.GAF.com.
GAF Contacts:
Adrienne Teofrio, +1 (973)-872-4441
Adrienne.Teofrio@GAF.com
Clayton McGratty, +1 (212)-821-1604
Clayton.McGratty@GAF.com