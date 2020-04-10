gain_capital_holdings__inc__logo.jpg

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.)

 By GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of March 2020.


Mar-20

Feb-20

Mar-19

Sequential
Change

Year-over-
year change

Retail Segment






OTC Trading Volume(1)

$

388.6


$

198.7


$

168.9


95.6

%

130.1

%

OTC Average Daily Volume

$

17.7


$

9.9


$

8.0


78.8

%

121.3

%

12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)

132,841


125,943


120,641


5.5

%

10.1

%

3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)

87,349


77,076


70,051


13.3

%

24.7

%







Futures Segment






Number of Futures Contracts

701,820


692,903


622,194


1.3

%

12.8

%

Futures Average Daily Contracts

31,901


36,469


29,628


(12.5)

%

7.7

%

12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)

7,146


7,093


7,387


0.7

%

(3.3)

%

_________________________________________

All volume figures reported in billions.

1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. For the quarter, indirect volume represented 21% of total retail OTC trading volume.

2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.  For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

 

