BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of May 2020.
May-20
Apr-20
May-19
Sequential
Year-over-
Retail Segment
OTC Trading Volume(1)
$
179.3
$
188.1
$
180.3
(4.7)
%
(0.6)
%
OTC Average Daily Volume
$
8.5
$
8.6
$
7.8
(1.2)
%
9.0
%
12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)
143,043
138,894
119,020
3.0
%
20.2
%
3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)
96,774
93,773
69,858
3.2
%
38.5
%
Futures Segment
Number of Futures Contracts
543,683
567,189
796,899
(4.1)
%
(31.8)
%
Futures Average Daily Contracts
27,184
27,009
36,223
0.6
%
(25.0)
%
12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)
7,187
7,228
7,404
(0.6)
%
(2.9)
%
_________________________________________
All volume figures reported in billions.
1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded.
2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.
Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.
About GAIN
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.