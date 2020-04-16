gain_capital_holdings__inc__logo.jpg

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.)

 By GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company"), a global provider of online trading services, will announce its first quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, April 23, 2020 before the U.S. market opens.

For more corporate information or to sign up for alerts, please visit: http://ir.gaincapital.com.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.  For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

