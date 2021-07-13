BLUE ANCHOR, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downtime has been called "the $22,000-per-minute manufacturing problem." This staggering number is based on estimates from the automotive industry, but downtime is expensive in every industry -- research from Aberdeen Group estimates that downtime costs manufacturers anywhere from $10,000 to $250,000 per hour.
With potential losses so high, manufacturers face pressure to keep their lines running. One of the best ways to do this is by taking a preventative approach to maintenance, rather than the reactive approach that has long been the standard.
To help customers make this transition, Garvey Corporation, a leading supplier of accumulation, conveying, and automation equipment to a wide variety of industries, today announces a new preventative maintenance program: the Garvey Annual Maintenance Agreement (GAMA). This new maintenance model represents a shift from the warranty programs currently typical in the industry.
Through GAMA, customers will receive:
- An annual onsite visit from a Garvey technician, which includes a thorough inspection of Garvey equipment and a detailed findings report
- Staff maintenance training
- A 10% discount on all parts and additional services
"Identifying issues before they cause downtime is critical in our industry," said Michael Garvey, head of the company's parts and service division. "During the height of the pandemic, many manufacturers had to shut down their lines because they were unable to get needed parts and equipment. Our service techs are experts at analyzing equipment to pinpoint any potential problems before they occur."
Garvey President Thomas Garvey commented: "Not only did the pandemic bring to light flaws in the dominant maintenance models, but it exacerbated a years-long labor challenge in the manufacturing industry. Our mission has always been to keep production lines running. The new GAMA program will help our customers minimize their downtime and also save them money by reducing the burden on their internal maintenance staff."
About Garvey
For nearly 100 years, Garvey Corporation has been a leader in producing conveying, accumulating, and automation solutions for the pharmaceutical industry that can help increase throughput by up to 30%. Garvey's line of solutions includes cutting-edge accumulation tables, rotary tables, conveyors, and more essentials to make your production lines more efficient. Visit Garvey online or follow the company on social media: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn.
