HOBOKEN, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading HEOR and RWE research organization Genesis Research has announced the appointment of Julie Munakata, IQVIA's former Vice President and General Manager, Medical and Scientific, Real World Solutions, as its new Chief Operating Officer.
Her arrival continues the expansion of Genesis Research's leadership team following its acquisitions of UK-based market access specialist SIRIUS Market Access and AI platform EVID Science, as well as the recent appointment of Eli Lilly and Company's Jennifer Lopez-Reed to its Board of Directors.
Julie Munakata's distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry spans more than 20 years. After gaining a Master's Degree in Health Policy and Management at Harvard, she began her career working in Phase IV research at a pharmaceutical company, then worked as a consultant and project manager before occupying a range of senior management positions in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR).
Her 14-year career at IQVIA (then IMS Health) began in 2007, with a succession of increasingly senior HEOR management positions leading up to her becoming Vice President and General Manager, Medical and Scientific, Real World Solutions. In this role she was responsible for the U.S. HEOR and Epidemiology & Drug Safety business and led a team of over 100 consulting and analytics professionals through a period of significant growth.
Frank A. Corvino, Co-founder and CEO of Genesis Research, said: "Julie is joining us at a crucial time as we are tech-enabling our offerings, optimizing our delivery, and expanding our team to meet the growing demand from our clients. We look forward to leveraging her deep experience and industry knowledge to help shape our strategic imperatives, maximize our operational efficiencies, and ensure that our culture and our team's fulfilment always remain in focus."
"This is a great opportunity," said Julie Munakata. "Genesis Research has a unique, collaborative partnership model that's fuelled by an exceptional team with a strong people-centric culture. I am also delighted to be working for a company at the forefront of fit-for-purpose application of AI, dashboards and data portals, the value of which the industry is only recently beginning to recognise. The future looks very exciting indeed!"
Genesis Research can be followed on LinkedIn at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/genesisresearch.
For further information, please contact Richard Chumbley at rchumbley@genesisrg.com
About Genesis Research:
Genesis Research is an international HEOR and RWE research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, development and communication, the company also supports life sciences clients with meta research, economic modelling, data analytics, scientific writings, outcomes simulation, strategic and tactical HEOR, market access strategy and evidence life cycle management. A Rallyday Partners portfolio company, Genesis Research has offices in Hoboken, USA and Newcastle, UK. For more information, please visit http://www.genesisrg.com.
About Rallyday Partners:
Rallyday Partners, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a private equity firm investing growth capital in founder-led companies in the healthcare, education, and IT services industries. Genesis Research is a portfolio company of Rallyday Partners. For more information, please visit: http://www.rallydaypartners.com.
Media Contact
Richard Chumbley, Genesis Research, +44 7985642245, rchumbley@genesisrg.com
SOURCE Genesis Research