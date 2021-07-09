SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humaira Syed, DPM of Reds Ankle and Foot Associates is committed to getting every patient back on their feet faster. Serving Wayne, Fort Lee and surrounding areas, Dr. Syed provides an unmatched quality of care. Dr. Syed is a double board certified foot and ankle surgeon. She takes the time to listen to each patient's concerns and then uses the latest treatments and technologies in treatment. Dr. Syed is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Lower Extremity Surgery. Further, she is also Board Qualified in American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
Dr. Humaira Syed is a native of Northern New Jersey. A graduate from New York University in Mathematics and Psychology, with her degree rich in chemical biology, Dr Humaira Syed obtained her subsequent doctorate from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. Since 2007, Dr. Syed has been a highly respected physician and a referral base for the many medical specialties in Northern New Jersey.
She currently holds membership with the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeon, the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New Jersey Podiatric Medical Society.
Dr. Syed is committed to patient education. She believes in maximizing non operative treatment whenever possible and in meticulous surgery when required.
