MOUNT HOLLY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Fall 2021, Malachi Grant is dropping his hot new hip-hop album 'Up & Up' - and he's kicking it all off with his energizing lead single, 'Up'.
Featuring a catchy hook, witty wordplay and slick production, Malachi's playful flow and empowering lyrics are irresistibly motivational, covering themes like betting on yourself, blocking out distractions, showing love and earning respect.
Produced and recorded by Yountie Strickland at Noizey World Studios in New Jersey, the single was inspired by a conversation where someone mistook the rapper's humility for shame and meekness and attempted to play him.
'Up' is an assertive response that demonstrates just how well the rapper is doing - kicking the record off with its powerful first line: "What you mean how I'm living / I could show you how to live".
As Malachi weaves in and out of flow pockets, his uplifting and unapologetic message is clear: he might still be on his way up — but he's already way up.
You'll feel up too when you hear this song.
Look out for Malachi Grant's 'Up & Up' album, out soon. Stream 'Up', out now.
Malachi Grant brings emotional depth, witty wordplay and dynamic storytelling to his feel-good brand of hip-hop. High-energy and motivational, the rapper's sound is bright and hopeful, with relatable lyrics that energize his listeners. Driven by a desire to uplift and energize through his words and music, Malachi Grant's sonic range is an open canvas that pulls from his life experiences, delivering a stylishly fresh sound unique to the rapper and his poignant world view. Keep an eye on Malachi Grant - he's ready to soar, and he's taking us all with him.
