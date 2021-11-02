TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GETIDA, a global leader in Amazon FBA Auditing and Reimbursements, announced today that Greg Ghia has joined the company as Director of Revenue Operations. Ghia will be responsible for the overall effectiveness and productivity of the company's growth strategy.
"GETIDA is a unique auditing and technology platform solution driven by a global team that is passionate about supporting the Amazon seller community. We become an extension of our Amazon sellers and industry partners to ensure their FBA auditing needs are handled with a world class solution. I look forward to joining the largest organization in the world exclusively dedicated to Amazon FBA auditing and to creating an unmatched customer experience for Amazon sellers of all sizes," said Ghia.
Ghia's over 25 years of experience has given him a deep understanding of all aspects of sales management, sales operations, and scaling teams in both Fortune 100 companies, and start-up organizations. He has led revenue teams at Dell, Apple, and Outreach.io among others, and has recently focused on helping early-stage upstart organizations grow into global brands.
"I am thrilled that Greg is joining our team at such an exciting time in the company's rapid stage of growth, and I'm sure that his advanced management and leadership skills within software sales and operations will take our company to the next level," said Eytan Wiener, GETIDA's CEO.
Since Wiener joined as investor and CEO of GETIDA in early 2021, the company has experienced significant growth, becoming a prominent solution provider in the Amazon seller industry. GETIDA has broadened its team dramatically to support this expansion with more key new hires on the horizon before the year's end. GETIDA audits billions of dollars' worth of transactions daily for third-party Amazon sellers worldwide with a global team of over 80 members in 6 countries.
About GETIDA
GETIDA is a technology solutions company based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Founded in 2015, GETIDA specializes in Amazon FBA discrepancy analytics, financial recovery, and consulting. Utilizing proprietary auditing technology, GETIDA focuses on discovering and managing financial and inventory-related discrepancies, with billions of dollars of transactions managed daily. GETIDA is an authorized Solution Provider on the Amazon AppStore and the Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN).
