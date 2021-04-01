WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six years ago, Attorney Jeremy Glapion founded the Glapion Law Firm with the goal of providing high-quality and efficient legal representation to consumers nationwide. Now more than ever--as many unscrupulous businesses look to cut corners or ignore laws during the COVID-19 pandemic--consumers need such representation.
Whether it is fighting back against annoying telemarketing calls, standing strong against illegal and abusive debt collection, or holding companies accountable for fraud and false advertising, the Glapion Law Firm is here for you. With over $25 million recovered on behalf of consumers and $100,000 in charitable donations since 2015, the Glapion Law Firm has proven that it can and will stand with and protect consumers from all sorts of wrongs and abuses.
"When I founded Glapion Law Firm in 2015, I knew there was a need for a small and agile firm focused on representing consumers. While we've made progress, righted wrongs, and recovered significant amounts for consumers over the past six years, more work remains to be done. As long as companies don't play by the rules, the Glapion Law Firm will be here to help hold them accountable," says Jeremy.
As part of this mission, the Glapion Law Firm prioritizes every client, ensuring that each case is treated with the utmost care, and does its best to take the stress out of hiring and working with a lawyer. No more unreturned calls and no ignored emails. No more stodgy conference rooms, or being passed off to assistants. When you hire Jeremy Glapion of the Glapion Law Firm, you get Jeremy Glapion of the Glapion Law Firm.
From smaller individual cases to major class-action suits, Glapion Law Firm has the knowledge and expertise to effectively represent consumers as they fight back. If you're being harassed by spam telephone calls, abusive collections, or have been a victim of consumer fraud or false advertising, call or email Glapion Law Firm today for a free consultation.
