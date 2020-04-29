MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIM, the global IT leaders association with more than five thousand members, announced today the launch of a new offering, the Leading-Edge Research (LER) series, which consists of monthly live conversations broadcast over the Internet for technology leaders around the world to interact, in real time, with researchers and other practitioners. Through these conversations, subscribers will gain insights and practices previously reserved for CXOs and other top technology executives in Fortune 500 companies.
For a limited time, the LER series is available at a special launch price of $749 per year, which includes access to at least 10 live and interactive conversations, along with 24x7 access to the archives. "This is an exciting time for SIM," said Mark Taylor, CEO of SIM. "For years, SIM's Advanced Practices Council has been exclusive to only CIOs and other tech executives. Through this series, subscribers will gain actionable insights they can use – regardless of their role and organization."
Conversations in this series will be with Advanced Practices Council researchers and members, such as:
- Dr. Kristian Hammond, professor of computer science at Northwestern University, on cognitive computing
- Dr. Didier Bonnet, professor of strategy and digital transformation at IMD Business School, on corporate innovation in the digital age
- Dr. George Westerman, senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management, on building digital-ready culture in traditional organizations
"For the last 26 years, the Advanced Practices Council has hosted exclusive, research-based conversations between senior technology executives from some of the world's largest organizations and renowned researchers and practitioners," added Dr. Madeline Weiss, Director. "These conversations and the research on which they are based have delivered actionable results resulting in measurable top and bottom line improvements. The LER now provides some of those insights to a broader audience."
"We encourage every current and aspiring technology leader, regardless of industry, sector, and organization size to subscribe to our Leading-Edge Series," added Taylor. To uncover brand new revenue opportunities, spearhead efficiency improvements, and help lead your organization's transformation and growth, act now and subscribe to SIM's new LER series at the special launch pricing. Visit https://bit.ly/APCLERS to learn more or call Dr. Madeline Weiss, Director of the Advanced Practices Council, directly at +1 (301) 299-8062.
About the Society for Information Management (SIM)
The Society for Information Management (SIM) (www.simnet.org) is the world's premier organization for IT leaders. Since 1968, SIM has inspired the minds of the most prestigious IT leaders in the industry -- including CIOs, senior IT executives, prominent academicians, consultants, and other IT leaders. Today, SIM is comprised of almost 5,000 members who come together to share, network and give back to their communities through the collaboration of SIM's 40 local chapters.
About the Advanced Practices Council (APC):
Advanced Practices Council was founded 26 years ago by SIM, a nonprofit association of IT leaders from around the world. Advanced Practices Council's research, collaboration and networking programs bring senior technology executives together with regular meetings, round tables, one-on-one discussions and webinars. For more information on SIM's Advanced Practices Council, please visit www.AdvancedPracticesCouncil.org or call 301.229.8062.
