MIDDLESEX, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst worldwide supply chain challenges, GEMCO®, the global mixing and drying authority, has completed one of the best engineering, manufacturing and production output years in the company's near 11-decade history.
Founded in 1916, GEMCO completed calendar year 2021 with company-record achievements in new machine sales, new machine productions, dozens of engineering and manufacturing advancements, and unprecedented demand for retrofits and machine equipment parts and sales.
GEMCO services bulk powder industries including pharmaceutical, metal additives, cosmetics, food and beverage, ceramics, chemicals and more. The company has been family owned-and-operated since its founding over 100 years ago and begins 2022 with even greater expectations of company growth and maintaining its authoritative position in its industrial mixing and drying manufacturing category.
Advised GEMCO President and CEO, Casey Bickhardt, "The 2020 pandemic year was a challenging year for everyone. We entered 2021 with great optimism and legacy confidence that we're the best of the best in mixing and drying solution manufacturing. We stayed customer, partner and employee committed, made some strategic, post-pandemic investments and we just completed one of the best years in GEMCO history. I am so very proud of our teams and to be leading GEMCO into 2022."
As GEMCO enters 2022, it has dozens of new machine orders in the queue, will be exhibiting at multiple trade show events through the year and will continue to deliver the best mixing and drying machines with the lowest standard deviations in industrial blending on the planet.
For more information: visit OKGEMCO.com, call 800.654.3626 or email sales@okgemco.com.
