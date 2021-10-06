TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Magna Tyres, a Dutch manufacturer of premium quality tires, implemented Made4net WMS at its warehouse in The Netherlands to gain real-time control and visibility of inventory throughout its international distribution. Magna Tyres distributes tires in 130 countries and chose the Made4net solution to gain efficiencies, accuracies and visibility throughout its extended supply chain.
As Magna Tyres grew globally, the company faced challenges with inventory management. With global stock, inventory management is complex, and the company needed tighter control of bonded, non-bonded stock, assembly solutions and serial number registration. Magna Tyres worked with Made4Logistics, a Dutch-based implementation partner of Made4net, to deploy WarehouseExpert WMS. As a growing company, Magna Tyres wanted a supply chain solution with a flexible platform that would scale and adapt as their business grew. The Made4net solution is an all-in-one supply chain suite, built on a configurable and scalable platform so companies can easily update the solution to match pace with supply chain changes.
"Made4net solutions are quite popular with mid-sized, growing companies like Magna Tyres who need a supply chain solution that is quick to implement, user friendly, scalable and configurable to meet future needs," said Jean David Benkimoun, General Manager for EMEA. "With our flexible platform, our approach is to provide customers with powerful solutions that are easier to use and include the tools to be self-sufficient, so you don't have to be so reliant on the solution vendor whenever your processes change."
"As our business continued to grow, we needed a supply chain solution that was powerful enough to meet our complex international distribution needs, plus flexible enough to meet our changing business requirements," said Michael Luijten, Fulfillment Manager for Magna Tyres. "Made4net WMS has helped take our supply chain to the next level."
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of supply chain solutions that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
Media Contact
Renee Truttmann, VP Marketing, Made4net, +1-201-645-4345, Renee.truttmann@made4net.com
SOURCE Made4net