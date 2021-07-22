FLEMINGTON, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy announces Gloria Steinem as keynote speaker for their 19th Annual Conference taking place virtually, October 18-21. The EWF conference will gather over 1000 women leaders in their field globally. The EWF is recognized as the pioneer and preeminent organization that builds women leaders in Cybersecurity, Risk, and Privacy.
"The EWF is built upon the foundation that Gloria Steinem created for us, and the lessons she taught us. So many of the rights that we enjoy today are a result of the tireless work Gloria has done to propel us forward," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF's Founder. "It is a tremendous honor to gain her perspectives and learn from her sage advice. It is a privilege to be able to share her insights with our EWF community."
Steinem is one of the most prominent social and political activists in the world and the leader of the Women's Liberation Movement of the 1960's and 70's in America. A graduate of Smith College, Steinem spent two years in India before returning to the United States where she worked as a journalist and ultimately proceeded to lead a national movement. As a freelance writer in New York City during a time when traditionally only men were assigned social and political articles, Steinem broke through the gender barrier, then went on to co-found New York Magazine and, later, Ms. Magazine.
Winner of the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom, Steinem continues to devote her life to women's rights issues. In addition to being an ardent grassroots organizer, Steinem is the author of many nationally and internationally best-selling books including My Life on the Road and Revolution from Within.
To learn more about the conference, keynotes and other speakers, and how to register, visit https://conference.ewf-usa.com/.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
Media Contact
Emma Ramos, The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy, (929) 526-0298, emma@ewf-usa.com
SOURCE The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy