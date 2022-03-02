MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's no better time to travel to Ireland – the country is fully open and is rolling out the green carpet to welcome back visitors. "Go for the Green" - save more and see more with CIE Tours. For a limited time, get airfare to Ireland from $399 when you book a 2022 Ireland vacation of seven days or longer*. Travelers can choose from a guided motorcoach vacation, travel with their own private driver, or a take their dream trip on a fully customized vacation in Ireland. The offer is available from 85 U.S. gateways and 10 Canadian gateways.
- $399* from JFK, Newark and Boston
- $499* from other U.S. East Coast getaways
- $699* from Chicago, and the U.S. West Coast
- $699* from Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg
The promotion runs March 1 through March 31, 2022 for travel through the end of 2022. Restrictions apply; go to cietours.com/go-green for details.
About CIE Tours
Since 1932, CIE Tours has been the premier tour operator for Ireland and Britain vacations, earning a reputation for excellence rooted in its signature Irish hospitality. The 2022 travel season marks 90 years of operation for the Morristown, New Jersey-based company, during which it has taken more than three million travelers on the vacation of their dreams. Expertly crafted vacations to Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Iceland and Italy suit every travel style and taste - from the camaraderie of coach tours and custom group travel; to a variety of independent adventures, small group tours and personalized private driver experiences.
CIE Tours takes care of every detail and provides exclusive access, authentic experiences, and in-depth knowledge of each destination. Only CIE Tours offers the "All-In Inclusive Advantage" which guarantees that every experience and most meals are included, so there are never any hidden expenses. Above all, the genuine warmth and expertise of its guides and hosts shines through, with guest satisfaction ratings of 95%. For more information, visit http://www.cietours.com.
# # #
Terms and conditions:
- Mention code MARCHAIR22 when calling 800-243-8687 to book; offer cannot be booked online. Ireland round-trip airfare sale to Dublin or Shannon includes all taxes/fees; valid for travel from select U.S. gateways for bookings made between March 1, 2022 – March 31, 2022, in conjunction with any CIE Tours guided vacation, Classic Itinerary with Driver, or Custom Private Driver vacation of seven days or longer within Ireland only, departing April 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022. No blackout dates. Full payment for air is due at time of booking plus $250 per person non-refundable tour deposit. Air prices are for economy class and per person. $399 economy class is valid from BOS, JFK & EWR gateways, $499 economy class is valid from 35 gateways including Philadelphia, Washington-Dulles, and Orlando; $699 economy class is valid for travel from 47 gateways including Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Airfares are non-refundable, may not be available on all desired travel dates and are subject to airline-imposed change/cancellation penalties starting from $300 per passenger, plus any fare differentials at re-ticketing. Baggage fees may apply; see https://www.iflybags.com for details. Not combinable with any other CIE Tours offers or discounts with the exception of CIE Tours repeat guest incentive and not available for group travel or self-drive itineraries. For CIE Tours guided vacations and Classic Itinerary with Driver, and Classic Itineraries Self-Drive, temporary changes to our standard terms and conditions regarding flexibility apply to the land only portion of new bookings for travel to Ireland in 2022 made after 11/1/2021, and until further notice are as follows: up to 60 days prior to original departure date, travel can be moved to another departure date in 2022, if at the time of your change request national or federal health agencies in your country of residence have issued a warning to avoid non-essential travel to your destination due to COVID-19; bookings can be changed to a different destination and/or to a different travel period involving a departure date prior to December 31, 2022, with no CIE-imposed change fee applicable to the land portion of the booking; changes to air travel may be subject to airline-imposed penalties, changes in fare and/or change fees; re-bookings or changes made less than 60 days prior to original departure date are subject to standard cancellation penalties; if you choose a replacement CIE Tours itinerary or departure date that is more expensive than the original booking, you are responsible for the difference in price; if the replacement CIE Tours itinerary or departure date is less expensive than the original booking, a future travel credit will be issued for the difference in price. Does not apply to Traveler's Choice Self-Drive Vacations, Groups or Custom Private Driver. Future travel credit has no cash value but is fully transferable. Offer may be withdrawn at any time and is subject to availability; other conditions may apply. Land prices are per person, based on double occupancy for 2022 departures and vary by departure date. CST #2021285-20.
# # #
Media Contact
Annie Gallagher, CIE Tours, +1 774-284-2018, press@cietours.com
SOURCE CIE Tours