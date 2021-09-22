IRVINGTON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Cassandra Altenor shows readers how to choose joy with I've Got My Joy Back: With God You Can Regain Your Joy, No Matter How Tough Your Circumstances May Be ($19.99, paperback, 9781662817397; $26.99, hard cover, 9781662817403; $9.99, e-book, 9781662817410).
After losing several loved ones in close succession, Dr. Altenor was in a very dark place. She knows firsthand how even Christians struggle with depression, anxiety and loneliness, but she also knows that God is able and willing to help them find the light again.
"I was inspired by God to write this book to help others overcome their struggles and battles through the word of God and the Holy Spirit. Hopefully, through my transparency it will someone realize that there is hope in Jesus," said Dr. Altenor.
Cassandra Altenor, ThD, is a Minister of the Gospel at Restored Holiness Church of God in Newark, New Jersey, as well as the founder of Restoring Hope to Children, a non-profit organization that feeds children in Haiti. She is currently earning her Master's in Clinical Mental Health, as she believes that mental health is a big component of healing from trauma and emotional wounds. Dr. Altenor is the mother to one son named Will, and the host of a weekly podcast entitled, "You're Built for This".
