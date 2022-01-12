PASSIAC, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Steven Kearney Sims shares his testimony of overcoming in A Desire to Belong: Journey to Self-Discovery ($17.99, paperback, 9781662836534; $7.99, e-book, 9781662836541).
Sims was raised by adoptive parents; a woman who lashed out at him in anger and frustration, and a man who did nothing to stand in her way or nourish his adopted son with love. As a result, Sims spent much of his adult life numbing his pain and low self-esteem with drugs, until he finally hit rock bottom and called out to God to help. As always, God responded and pulled him from the pit to show him the man he could be.
"I know what hopelessness feels like, and to be able to rise above such a defeated mentality needs to be shared. I've found that hope is never lost, we just look in all the wrong places," said Sims.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Desire to Belong is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Steven Kearney Sims, Salem Author Services, 862-281-8563, ssims973@aol.com
SOURCE Xulon