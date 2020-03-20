HOBOKEN, N.J., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to assist local governments around the United States combat the Coronavirus outbreak, GovPilot is making available - free of charge to any government agency - ten (10) out-of-the-box cloud-based modules designed to help local governments during this pandemic. These modules will facilitate Coronavirus testing registration, track expenses for FEMA reimbursement, and enable non-essential employees to work remotely, thereby facilitating the urgent need for social distancing while continuing to deliver government services. The software is intuitive, easy to use, and access to it has been designed to be implemented quickly within minutes of account activation.
"These are uncharted waters that require all of us to work together," said GovPilot Founder and CEO Michael Bonner. "We feel it is not just our responsibility - but our civic duty - to offer local governments at no charge the tools that can help them navigate this unprecedented crisis."
GovPilot is providing easy to implement and use software applications to local governments that address their specific needs in the fight against Coronavirus. This includes an online testing registration module for local residents to schedule drive through testing. Others include the ability for local governments and their departments to digitally track COVID-19 related expenses, in order to quickly apply for reimbursement through FEMA's Public Assistance Process. GovPilot is also offering GIS mapping for towns, cities, and counties who would like to create public-facing maps displaying permanent public health assets such as hospitals and temporary facilities such as testing sites, distribution areas, and containment zones.
According to Axios and GovTech, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local government officials are scrambling to get employees set up remotely - if workers can't come into the office.
GovPilot's cloud-based platform is available to local governments nationally at (govpilot.com/free). GovPilot is offering the following services free of charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will host two informational webinars (will be recorded) on Sunday, March 22nd to introduce the platform, and facilitate a smooth onboarding process. Webinar registration for government officials is available via the link above.
Free modules available to local governments to deploy in the fight against COVID-19:
- Coronavirus related receipting & expense tracking for FEMA reimbursement
- Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Resident Registration
- Volunteer Registration Module
- GIS Digital Map
- GovAlert App
- Work Orders
- Open Records Requests (FOIA & OPRA)
- IT Ticketing
- Contract Tracking
- Vehicles & Equipment Management
Key features:
- Digital Forms - Enable constituents to submit digital forms, allowing government employees to process the filings from anywhere, at any time. It also removes the need to handle paper and removes unnecessary keystrokes, and redundantly of transposing information from paper to legacy systems.
- Secure & Cloud Based - Facilitate social distancing with a system that enables constituents to submit forms digitally, from home. The cloud also allows employees to access and process records from home via their personal computer. Employees who work in the field such as inspectors can process records in real-time via a tablet. Employees who would otherwise need to return to the office to retrieve updated assignments, scheduling, or to input results, can instead access and enter data from home.
- GIS mapping - Map relevant assets Including permanent health facilities such as hospitals, and temporary assets such as distribution centers, testing sites, containment zones, and other public resources. No ESRI license necessary. Local governments can place a publicly accessible map on their homepage by simply posting a hyperlink.
"From our founding in 2015, GovPilot's mission has been to enable local governments to operate at their full potential," added Mr. Bonner. "At a time when town halls across the country are either closed or not allowing residents to appear in person, our cloud-based platform will enable residents to submit forms digitally rather than requiring paper or an in-person visit. Likewise, government employees whose job it is to file and manage these submissions will be able to do so from home, on their personal computer if need be."
"This is a time for all of us to chip in and help our fellow Americans. The GovPilot team is proud to do our small part, and we invite town, city, and county officials nationwide to visit GovPilot.com/free to create a free account and get started immediately."
About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for three consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. Across the U.S. 40,000 local governments manage a multitude of critical processes - all with different, often obsolete approaches.
GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system. By providing a product catalog of digitized processes developed with the input of subject matter experts and real-world users, GovPilot serves as a repository of best-practices and is the Gold Standard in efficiency, productivity, and security for local governments.
To learn more visit www.govpilot.com or book a consultation HERE.
Follow @GovPilot on Social.
GovPilot Media Contact:
Evan Achiron, Director of Marketing & Communications
evan@govpilot.com | (929) 299-7969 (Google Voice #)