RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best International Business MBA degree programs in the US:
25 Best MBA in International Business Programs for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-international-business-mba/)
15 Best Online MBA in International Business Degrees for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-international-business-mba/)
10 Fastest Online International Business MBA Degrees for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-international-business-degrees/)
10 Most Affordable International Business MBA Degrees for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-international-business-mba/)
The Top 3 Best International Business MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) Rutgers University; 2) University of Southern California; 3) Northeastern University. The Top 3 Online International Business MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) Lehigh University; 2) University of Delaware; 3) Tufts University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
Almost all 21st century business is, to some degree, global business, and a professional intending to move into management and executive positions would do well to choose an International Business MBA. As the editors of Great Business Schools explain, "Earning an MBA in International Business will open the door for a wide variety of opportunities." "Government agencies and large non-profits require individuals who are incredibly versatile and have the skills that are needed to work within expansive global markets," as the editors put it. "Working on an international level requires advanced abilities that allow the professional to utilize global resources in an attempt to broker lucrative business deals." The editors point out, "With an MBA in International Business, graduates will learn about trade negotiations, tariffs, customs, shipping regulations, and many other types of transactions and dealings that are not part of domestic business practices." An international business MBA gives graduates a key advantage in a competitive age.
GBS rankings are designed to offer direction to every student, from traditional high school grads to working professionals and career changers. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers so many types of programs. As the editors explain, "The choice of an online program means working professionals and career-changing adults can get their degree without having to leave their current jobs. The ability to put your learning to work immediately is invaluable." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools International Business MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):
American University
Anderson University
Arizona State University
Ashland University
California State University, Dominguez Hills
City University of Seattle
Clayton State University
Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor
Cornerstone University
Dallas Baptist University
East Carolina University
Fayetteville State University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
John Brown University
Keiser University
Kent State University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Mercy College
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma Christian University
Old Dominion University
Park University
Rutgers University
St. John's University
Temple University
Tennessee Technological University
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M University at Commerce
Tiffin University
Troy University
Tufts University
University of Central Arkansas
University of Central Missouri
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Delaware
University of Hartford
University of Houston-Clear Lake
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of North Dakota
University of Scranton
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Washington State University
Wright State University
