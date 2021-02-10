FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has enhanced its litigation capabilities in New Jersey with the addition of Greg A. Dadika as a shareholder in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation and Products Liability & Mass Torts practices.
Before joining Greenberg Traurig, Dadika served as senior vice president and chief litigation counsel for Fortune 500 medical device company, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD). Dadika spent more than a decade as in-house counsel between BD and C. R. Bard, Inc., building significant experience managing global litigation portfolios and handling large mass torts, some with tens of thousands of plaintiffs. During his tenure, Dadika developed and implemented mass tort resolution strategies involving approximately 50,000 claims with billions of dollars at stake, filed against medical device companies. In addition, he simultaneously worked to recover over $100 million in insurance proceeds in legal actions, arbitrations, and pre-lawsuit negotiations with dozens of insurance carriers related to disputed insurance coverage for mass tort litigation.
"Greg is known throughout the medical device industry for his innovative leadership and legal acumen; we are thrilled to welcome him to our team. We know our clients will benefit from his experience, strategic focus, and understanding of how to implement fiscally-prudent mass tort resolution strategies," said Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and chair of the Trial Practice Group. "His many years spent as in-house counsel positions him to effectively understand and anticipate the needs of our clients in the medical device industry as they seek to balance both the financial and litigation needs that come with these massive cases."
Dadika managed an internal legal team and more than 100 outside lawyers, responsible for leading mass tort litigation for medical technology products in the vascular, urology, and oncology areas. Dadika also coordinated with internal finance and audit teams to manage the financial and cashflow ramifications of mass tort litigation in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). He also advised internal teams on appropriate disclosure related to significant and material litigation in corporate Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
In addition, Dadika is experienced in handling U.S.-based federal investigations with state attorneys general, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the SEC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Congress, and the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (OIG). His wide-ranging experience spans matters related to antitrust litigation and securities litigation, commercial business disputes, class actions, insurance disputes, and environmental disputes.
"After working with Lori and the GT team for many years as a client and partner, I have tremendous admiration and respect for the work they do, which is why I am very pleased to officially join them," Dadika said. "I look forward to utilizing my in-house experience to strategically guide clients as they seek to manage and resolve large volumes of mass tort cases in a way that is fiscally responsible. Greenberg Traurig's reputation as the go-to counsel in the pharmaceutical and medical device space, along with the firm's international platform, offers huge benefits for my practice."
"Adding Greg to the New Jersey office speaks to the firm's commitment to proactively address the needs of clients locally and globally," said Philip R. Sellinger and David Jay, co-managing shareholders of the firm's New Jersey office. "There is no doubt that Greg's reputation in New Jersey, and his presence, certainly enhances the Greenberg Traurig brand."
Dadika earned his J.D., cum laude, from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. from Rutgers University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Group: The Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Group is an integral part of the firm's 600+ attorney Litigation Practice. This team is nationally recognized for its dynamic courtroom presence, responsiveness to clients, and deep subject matter knowledge. Recent recognitions include the shortlist for Benchmark Litigation's 2020 "Product Liability Firm of the Year"; national rankings for 2019 "Product Liability & Mass Torts" from Chambers USA Guide; and national rankings for 2019 "Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices" from The Legal 500 United States.
About Greenberg Traurig's Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice: The Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice is an integral part of the Greenberg Traurig's 600-plus member national Litigation Practice. The team is nationally recognized for its dynamic courtroom presence, responsiveness to clients, and deep subject matter knowledge. The team was The American Lawyer's 2018 "Products Liability Litigation Department of the Year." Additional recent recognitions include national rankings for "Products Liability & Mass Torts" from Chambers USA Guide; national rankings for "Product Liability & Mass Torts Defense" from The Legal 500 United States; and a first-tier national ranking for "Litigation – Mass Tort Litigation and Class Actions – Defendants" from U.S. News – Best Lawyers® 2017 Best Law Firms. In addition, Greenberg Traurig is recognized as a "Product Liability Litigation Standout" in the BTI Litigation Outlook 2019 published by BTI Consulting Group.
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation, Hatch-Waxman Litigation, Corporate, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Construction Law, Franchise & Distribution, Immigration & Compliance, Intellectual Property & Technology, Labor & Employment, Real Estate, Tax, and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
