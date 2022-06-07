Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Immigration & Compliance Practice Shareholder Kate Kalmykov and Visa Franchise Managing Director Patrick Findaro will present a webinar on understanding direct EB-5 investment and the path to permanent residency in the United States June 8 at 1 p.m.
FLORHAM, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Immigration & Compliance Practice Shareholder Kate Kalmykov and Visa Franchise Managing Director Patrick Findaro will present a webinar on understanding direct EB-5 investment and the path to permanent residency in the United States June 8 at 1 p.m. Click here to RSVP.
The direct EB-5 program allows applicants for a green card to invest directly as an equity partner into a business which in turn must create 10 full time jobs. Given the revamping and recent governmental pause of the Regional Center program in recent years, investors have turned to the Direct option due to its availability and as a result, it's grown exponentially in popularity since its introduction in 1990. Webinar attendees will learn about requirements, legal adjudication trends, and structuring opportunities in these immigrant visa categories. Attendees will also learn how franchise businesses can qualify for investment under the direct EB-5.
Kalmykov, based in Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office, focuses her practice on business immigration and compliance. She represents clients in a wide range of employment-based immigrant and nonimmigrant visa matters including students, trainees, professionals, managers and executives, artists and entertainers, treaty investors and traders, persons of extraordinary ability, and immigrant investors. Kalmykov leads the Immigration & Compliance Practice in the firm's New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia offices – a team of nearly 20 attorneys and business professionals currently celebrating their 10 year anniversary. She works with clients of all sizes in understanding and complying with immigration laws relating to the hiring and retention of foreign talent. Kalmykov's practice focuses on supporting clients and advising them on temporary and permanent residency immigration options for multinational executive, business, scientific, and information technology personnel.
According to its website, Visa Franchise is an advisor for foreign entrepreneurs in search of business investments eligible for the E-2 and EB-5 investor visas. Since its founding in 2015, Visa Franchise has helped 500+ investors from over 60 countries find the right business opportunity that best fits their unique circumstances. Through this sister company platform, http://www.vettedbiz.com, investors can browse through 5,500+ franchise opportunities available in the U.S.
