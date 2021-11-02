MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 16th consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is supporting Family Promise of Morris County (FPMC), a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the crisis of homelessness faced by Morris County families. This year, in lieu of the annual dinner the firm has sponsored for more than 15 years, FPMC will host and Greenberg Traurig will be the Naming Sponsor of the first-ever Family Promise Homebound Hustle 5K.
"It is an honor to continue our support of FPMC, an organization that makes a real difference in the lives of many New Jersey residents. The past year and a half has been notably challenging for individuals who are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and homeless," New Jersey Shareholder Barry J. Schindler, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Patent Prosecution Group, said. "I am proud that Greenberg Traurig has continued its support of those who are experiencing tribulations with the housing crisis in order to have access to safe housing, food, and cleaning supplies."
"Partnering with Greenberg Traurig for the last 16 years has allowed Family Promise of Morris County to grow the scope of its programs and services, and populations served," Joann Bjornson LSW, Chief Executive Officer of FPMC, said. "Greenberg Traurig has stood by our side as we serve those in need in Morris County. Whether through pro bono work, financial contributions, volunteer time, or otherwise, they have always been a true partner and we thank them for their friendship."
FMPC's mission is to mobilize community resources and people to end the crisis of homelessness and housing instability faced by families and individuals by providing a continuum or services leading to independence, according to the FPMC website. Most recently, FPMC has focused on helping families overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether they are facing possible evictions or need new supplies to return to school either in person or remotely, FPMC pulls the resources together to address their needs.
For more information about the Fulfilling the Promise campaign please contact:
Dominique Tornabe
Chief Impact Officer
d.tornabe@familypromisemorris.org
O: 973.998.0820 ext.107
https://www.familypromisemorris.org/
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, martinezl@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP