WAYNE, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP commemorated its 20th anniversary with a celebration June 6 at North Jersey Country Club in Wayne, New Jersey. The event brought together more than 150 local clients and attorneys.
"Twenty years ago, we started with a handful of attorneys. Over the years, we have strategically chosen the best and brightest lawyers to join us and we have grown into a full-service office, integrated into Greenberg Traurig's global platform," said David Jay, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office. "We are honored to serve our clients in New Jersey and beyond, and we are grateful that so many of them celebrated this milestone with us."
Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the legal talent and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
