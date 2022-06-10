The New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored the first ever Barristers Beating Blood Cancer Games, benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored the first ever Barristers Beating Blood Cancer Games, benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. On June 4 guests from 12 different law firms, along with families and clients, enjoyed field day games, music, and food trucks on Lowenstein Sandler's campus, raising over $61,000 for the fight against blood cancer.
According to their website, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LSS) is the world's largest voluntary, nonprofit health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. LSS is dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers. Since 1949, LSS has invested nearly $1.5 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today's most innovative approaches. Greenberg Traurig proudly sponsored the event and organization.
About Greenberg Traurig New Jersey: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
