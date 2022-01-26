FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan J. Brody, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, has been elected as president-elect of the New Jersey chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) for January 2022-December 2023. Starting January 2024, Brody will serve as president of the New Jersey chapter of TMA for a two-year term.
"As president-elect, I look forward to working with our incredible board, committees, and members to create opportunities that further stimulate conversations and foster relationships amongst our members and help mentor our young members in the NextGen group. Together we will continue to grow and strengthen TMA ," Brody said.
TMA is a global nonprofit, professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space, with almost 10,000 members in 54 chapters worldwide, including 34 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, accountants, attorneys, liquidators, advisors, and consultants, as well as government employees, academics, and members of the judiciary, according to its website.
Brody focuses his practice on bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, commercial insolvency, and financing. He has a wide range of experience representing clients in a variety of bankruptcy proceedings, as well as insolvency issues in business transactions, out-of-court restructurings, asset-based loans, and debtor-in-possession financing. Brody has broad experience in complex bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigation and has represented entities in the restructuring, financing, and acquisition of assets in bankruptcy courts throughout the United States. Among his clients are lenders, private equity funds, receivers, secured and trade creditors, and creditors' committees. He has also represented investors seeking investment opportunities in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases through the purchase of bankruptcy claims, acquisition of assets, or as a proponent of a plan of reorganization, as well as clients in cross-border insolvency matters.
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
