FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Freylikhman, a Real Estate and Corporate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, will be honored as a "Mentor" by New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ). According to NJLJ, the "Mentor" award recognizes someone who "can take those around them to the next level, whether through formal mentorship programs or simply serving as good leaders and guides" as well as those who "take the time and effort to be a true mentor."
"David embodies true leadership skills which are continuously demonstrated through the work he does on behalf of his clients and his commitment volunteering and mentoring others," said Philip R. Sellinger and David Jay, co-managing shareholders of the firm's New Jersey office. "We are thrilled with this well-earned recognition."
Freylikhman, who serves as co-career development liaison for the firm's New Jersey office, focuses his practice on complex real estate, finance, and commercial business transactions both domestically and abroad. He represents property owners and operators, funds, sponsors, and developers with respect to purchases, sales, assemblages, and the structuring of joint ventures and preferred equity investments in connection with the acquisition of property nationally and internationally. Freylikhman also represents origination and servicing companies, commercial banks, and direct portfolio lenders in connection with all forms of real estate financing products, including construction, mortgage, and mezzanine loans.
He has been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell with the Client Distinction Award, has been awarded an AV-Preeminent Peer Review Rating (Martindale's highest rating) each year since 2012 and has been selected as a New York Rising Star by Super Lawyers magazine each year since 2013. Freylikhman was named to the 2019 "40 Under 40" by NJBIZ and the 2017 "New Leaders of the Bar" by the New Jersey Law Journal. He has been mentioned in Real Deal, New York Law Journal, New Jersey Law Journal, Law360, Daily Business Review, and various other media outlets. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, Freylikhman co-authored the "New Jersey Law and Practice" section of the Chambers and Partners "USA Regional Real Estate Guide."
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
LOURDES BREZO MARTINEZ, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, pressreleases@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig