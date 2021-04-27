FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galit Kierkut, a shareholder in the New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been recognized as a 2021 "Leader in Law" by NJBIZ. Kierkut and the other honorees will be celebrated at a virtual event on May 13.
"We are thrilled to congratulate Galit on this well-deserved honor," said Philip R. Sellinger and David Jay, co-managing shareholders of the firm's New Jersey office. "Galit's advocacy and leadership, inside and outside the firm, is truly exceptional. Her dedication to the legal profession and community is inspirational to all those around her."
According to NJBIZ's website, honorees were chosen by a panel of independent judges, with experience in the justice system, following an open nomination period. Honorees are legal professionals whose dedication to their occupation and to their communities is outstanding.
Kierkut focuses her practice in the areas of restrictive covenants, privacy, and trade secret counseling and litigation, as well as in matters relating to employment discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing, employee leave and accommodation. She represents national and international employers in their U.S. operations in the pharmaceutical, medical device, manufacturing, financial services, hospitality, food service, retail and health care industries in state and federal courts, as well as before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and various Departments of Labor. Kierkut also trains and counsels employers in virtually all employment compliance areas. She is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Health Emergency Preparedness Task Force, a multidisciplinary, collaborative team drawn from the firm's offices around the world that provides clients with up to date counseling on all COVID-19 related matters.
In addition to her employment/trade secret practice, Kierkut has wide-ranging experience in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts and serves as outside general counsel to certain of her clients. She is a strong advocate for women's advancement in the law, and has been honored for her leadership in this area by a variety of organizations. Kierkut is a past president of the New Jersey Women Lawyers Association and is an active member of the National Association for Women Lawyers. She also leads the Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Office's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
Media Contact
LOURDES BREZO MARTINEZ, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, pressreleases@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP