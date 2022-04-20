GreenLake Asset Management LLC (PRNewsfoto/GreenLake Asset Management LLC)

GreenLake Asset Management LLC (PRNewsfoto/GreenLake Asset Management LLC)

 By GreenLake Asset Management LLC

CAPE MAY, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based GreenLake Asset Management LLC ("GreenLake") has funded a $39,500,000 acquisition loan for a beachfront hotel in Cape May, NJ, and a former wedding hall in Randolph, NJ, that will be redeveloped and upgraded. 

The Cape May property is a 76-room full-service hotel featuring a restaurant, bar, pool and sundeck, ideally situated at the beach and adjacent to downtown Cape May. GreenLake's funding will also allow the borrower to renovate and add additional rooms to the property.

The event and conference facility is located in a dense area of Northern New Jersey with strong demand for high-end event spaces. Funds will be used to redevelop and rebrand the property as a state-of-the-art outdoor lifestyle event center.

Paul Diamond, Chief Operating Officer at GreenLake stated, "We believe in the sponsor's excellent track record in operating high-end hospitality and large event venues. The hotel in Cape May is an irreplaceable asset with an incredible beachfront location and difficult to obtain liquor license. The property in Randolph has great potential to fulfill a void in the market and become a key destination in the region."

Founded in 2008, GreenLake Asset Management LLC and its affiliates provide short-term commercial bridge loans nationwide. GreenLake offers creative, flexible and time-sensitive capital solutions for a broad spectrum of real estate special situations. GreenLake lends across a range of asset classes including hospitality, industrial, multi-family, self-storage, mixed-use, office and retail.

Contact:

Kamau Coleman

Director, Originations

626.529.1084 

kcoleman@greenlakefund.com 

Adam Frank

Vice President, Originations

646.766.0288 

afrank@greenlakefund.com

Renee Volaric

Vice President, Originations

646.766.0286

rvolaric@greenlakefund.com

www.greenlakefund.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenlake-funds-39-500-000-loan-for-hotel-in-cape-may-nj-and-event-center-in-randolph-nj-301528477.html

SOURCE GreenLake Asset Management LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.