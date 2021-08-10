(PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenues were $28.2 million, an increase of 70.1% from $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gross margin was 20.2%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year over year.
  • Net Income was $3.2 million, an increase of 114.2% from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Number of transmission products sold was 42,046 units, an increase of 48.5% compared with 28,305 units in the second quarter of 2020

CEO and CFO Remarks

Mr. Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "We have once again achieved a record quarter with revenue generated of $28.2 million representing a 70% revenue growth and 42,046 transmissions sold representing a 49% increase on a year over year basis.  We are benefitting from strong demand as forklifts are the ultimate necessity for clients moving raw materials, components, and finished goods through a global supply chain to meet accelerating growth."

Mr. Wang continued, "Our team continues to do an excellent job supporting the growing markets with operational excellence and innovative solutions.  Our latest electric GEF-series lithium powered forklifts offer all the competitive advantages of lithium, with longer battery life and reduced maintenance costs, as compared to traditional lead acid and propane forklifts.  With deliveries starting by September in the North America market we expect this to be additive to second half of 2021 revenue and our longer-term results.  This line will be promptly followed by our industry disruptive GEL-1800, an all electric 1.8T rated front loader, and GEX-8000, an all electric 8.0T rated load excavator.  We are pleased with our progress to date, but even more excited about Greenland's future, as we expand our global business and build shareholder value."

Mr. Jing Jin, Greenland Technologies' Chief Financial Officer commented: "In the first half of 2021, we generated a total revenue of $52.8 million and net income of $5.6 million, doubling the revenue and tripling net income from the previous year.  Our gross margin was 20.2% in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 280 basis points from the second quarter of last year. These strong financial results demonstrate our market leading position to satisfy growing demands for high quality transmission products and our ability to navigate supply chain challenges. In June, we successfully raised $7 million for the strategic execution of new electric vehicle products launched in the U.S. With strong cash flow and a track record for delivering excellent revenue results, we are well positioned to lead in commercial vehicle electrification."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

  • Debut of New GEF-Series Electric Lithium Forklifts

    In July 2021, Greenland launched its brand new GEF-series EV forklifts, one of the industry's first lithium-powered EV forklift trucks. The GEF-series is designed with variously rated load capabilities and suited for a wide spectrum of applications, including logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. Deliveries of this innovative series will commence in September 2021 in the North American market.
  • Completion of $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering

     In June 2021, Greenland closed the public offering of 857,844 ordinary shares and raised $7 million for strategic execution in operations
  • Forming Major Strategic Partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery

     In June 2021, Greenland entered a major strategic partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery Co. ("Shandong"), a multinational heavy machinery and automotive manufacturing company, to boost revenue and strengthen leadership position as a first mover.

    The companies will jointly launch a lithium-powered forklift, which features Greenland's new integrated drivetrain system and will be available for sale in the U.S. by Greenland. They will also combine R&D resources to develop the next stage of lithium-powered forklifts to ensure market leadership for both maintains in the long term.
  • Launch of EV Pre-booking Service

    On June 15, 2021, Greenland announced the launch of an online EV pre-booking service for its new GEL-1800 1.8-ton electric loader and its GEX-8000 electric excavator. Deliveries of the two electric industrial vehicle models are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. Customers can reserve an industrial EV with a $250 refundable deposit.
  • Showcasing Greenland's First Electric Industrial Vehicle at Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo

    In April 2021, Greenland showcased its new GEL-1800 1.8-ton electric loader at the Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo from April 12-16 to allow attendees to have a first look at the sleek design and production specifications of the Company's first industrial EV. The vehicle is designed for a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, farming, industrial, etc.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $28.2 million, an increase of approximately 70.1% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to the significant increase in our sales volume resulting from the continuously growing market demand and the ability to boost supplies while some peers met challenges in handling material shortage and were unable to deliver. The number of transmission products sold increased 48.5% to 42,046 units from 28,305 units in the second quarter of 2020.

Costs of Goods Sold

Costs of goods sold were $22.5 million, an increase of 64.3% from $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales volume and the increase in raw material prices.

Gross profit

Gross profit was $5.7 million, an increase of 98.0% from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. 

Gross margin was 20.2%, up 2.8 percentage points from 17.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a shift in the product mix towards the higher value and more sophisticated products such as hydraulic transmission products. 

Operating expenses   

Total operating expenses were $2.3 million, up 84.1% from $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenues was 8.0%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to 7.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in sales and labor costs year-over-year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.50 million, an increase of 62.7% from $0.30 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the unit price of transportation expenses.
  • General and administration expenses were $0.75 million, an increase of 69.6% from $0.44 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the expiration of the Chinese government's policy related to the Covid-19 relief.
  • Research and development expenses were $1.0 million, an increase of 111.4% from $0.48 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the R&D investment in higher value and more sophisticated products and electrification products.

Income from operations

Income from operations was $3.5 million, an increase of 108.2% from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. 

Net Income

Net Income was $3.2 million, an increase of 114.2% from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was $0.26, an increase of 100.0% from $0.13 in second quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between $90 million to $100 million, as compared to the previous guidance range of $80 million to $90 million. The new revenue guidance range represents an increase of approximately 35% to 49% year over year from 2020.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations regarding its business situation and market conditions.  The outlook is subject to change, especially considering the uncertainties which may result from how the COVID-19 pandemic develops globally.

Conference Call

The Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 10, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Online Participant Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2837618

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 18, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2837618.



Phone Number

International

+61 2 8199-0299

United States

+1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong

+852 800963117

Mainland China

+86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months

ended

June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

REVENUES



$

28,204,307



$

16,576,345



$

52,815,201



$

26,448,412

COST OF GOODS SOLD





22,499,138





13,694,235





42,005,645





21,642,354

GROSS PROFIT





5,705,169





2,882,110





10,809,556





4,806,058

Selling expenses





495,462





304,535





874,692





521,376

General and administrative expenses





752,212





443,476





1,663,351





1,517,885

Research and development expenses





1,005,296





475,649





1,964,841





1,039,947

Total operating expenses



$

2,252,970



$

1,223,660



$

4,502,884



$

3,079,208

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



$

3,452,199



$

1,658,450



$

6,306,672



$

1,726,850

Interest income





4,833





42,521





9,428





75,831

Interest expense





(221,664)





(389,072)





(401,853)





(710,764)

Other income





311,114





255,580





598,090





852,832

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX



$

3,546,482



$

1,567,479



$

6,512,337



$

1,944,749

INCOME TAX





394,159





95,971





916,775





145,158

NET INCOME



$

3,152,323



$

1,471,508



$

5,595,562



$

1,799,591

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

   NONCONTROLLING INTEREST





371,570





212,411





686,241





283,830

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

   GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

   CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



$

2,780,753



$

1,259,097



$

4,909,321



$

1,515,761

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):





833,963





58,835





575,734





(1,246,925)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

   attributable to Greenland technologies holding

   corporation and subsidiaries





591,484





45,180





402,381





(559,814)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

   attributable to Noncontrolling interest





242,479





13,655





173,353





(687,111)

Comprehensive income





3,372,237





1,304,277





5,311,702





955,947

Noncontrolling interest





614,049





226,066





859,594





(403,281)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES

   OUTSTANDING:

























Basic and diluted





10,814,479





10,021,142





10,574,223





10,015,203

NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE

   ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

   COMPANY:

























Basic and diluted





0.26





0.13





0.46





0.15



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

 

 

 

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)







June 30,



December 31,







2021



2020







(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



$

10,756,968



$

7,159,015



Restricted cash





9,767,210





2,244,038



Notes receivables





33,113,729





30,803,772



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $996,984 and

   $986,532, respectively





20,519,818





12,408,548



Inventories





17,731,415





15,380,063



Due from related parties-current





38,946,503





38,535,171



Advance to suppliers





732,019





447,901



Prepayments and other current assets





542,882





664,926



Total Current Assets



$

132,110,544



$

107,643,434



















Non-current asset















Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net





19,534,056





20,135,339



Land use rights, net





4,030,352





4,035,254



Other intangible assets





-





-



Due from related parties – non-current





-





-



Deferred tax assets





158,698





158,455



Goodwill





3,890





3,890



Other non-current assets





41,860





158,455



Total non-current assets



$

23,768,856



$

24,335,303



TOTAL ASSETS



$

155,879,400



$

131,978,737





The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

 

 

 

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Continued)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)







June 30,



December 31,







2021



2020







(Unaudited)







Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loans



$

11,899,452



$

18,487,356



Notes payable-bank acceptance notes





38,202,952





25,889,067



Accounts payable





28,300,234





22,005,260



Customer deposits





163,435





366,029



Due to related parties





7,904,430





9,051,119



Other current liabilities





1,475,090





2,212,325



Long-term payable- current portion





584,003





797,179



Total current liabilities



$

88,529,596



$

78,808,335



















Long-term liabilities















Long-term payables





-





166,292



Other long-term liabilities





2,240,949





2,342,648



Total long-term liabilities



$

2,240,949



$

2,508,940



TOTAL LIABILITIES



$

90,770,545



$

81,317,275



COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















EQUITY















Ordinary shares, no par value, 11,448,327 shares authorized; 11,448,327 and

   10,225,142 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,

   2020.





-





-



Additional paid-in capital





21,983,495





13,707,39



Statutory reserves





3,842,331





4,517,117



Retained earnings





32,312,439





26,728,332



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





339,456





(62,925)



Total shareholders' equity



$

58,477,721



$

44,889,922



Non-controlling interest





6,631,134





5,771,540



TOTAL EQUITY



$

65,108,855



$

50,661,462



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

155,879,400



$

131,978,737





The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

 

