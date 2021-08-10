EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Total revenues were $28.2 million, an increase of 70.1% from $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Gross margin was 20.2%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year over year.
- Net Income was $3.2 million, an increase of 114.2% from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Number of transmission products sold was 42,046 units, an increase of 48.5% compared with 28,305 units in the second quarter of 2020
CEO and CFO Remarks
Mr. Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "We have once again achieved a record quarter with revenue generated of $28.2 million representing a 70% revenue growth and 42,046 transmissions sold representing a 49% increase on a year over year basis. We are benefitting from strong demand as forklifts are the ultimate necessity for clients moving raw materials, components, and finished goods through a global supply chain to meet accelerating growth."
Mr. Wang continued, "Our team continues to do an excellent job supporting the growing markets with operational excellence and innovative solutions. Our latest electric GEF-series lithium powered forklifts offer all the competitive advantages of lithium, with longer battery life and reduced maintenance costs, as compared to traditional lead acid and propane forklifts. With deliveries starting by September in the North America market we expect this to be additive to second half of 2021 revenue and our longer-term results. This line will be promptly followed by our industry disruptive GEL-1800, an all electric 1.8T rated front loader, and GEX-8000, an all electric 8.0T rated load excavator. We are pleased with our progress to date, but even more excited about Greenland's future, as we expand our global business and build shareholder value."
Mr. Jing Jin, Greenland Technologies' Chief Financial Officer commented: "In the first half of 2021, we generated a total revenue of $52.8 million and net income of $5.6 million, doubling the revenue and tripling net income from the previous year. Our gross margin was 20.2% in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 280 basis points from the second quarter of last year. These strong financial results demonstrate our market leading position to satisfy growing demands for high quality transmission products and our ability to navigate supply chain challenges. In June, we successfully raised $7 million for the strategic execution of new electric vehicle products launched in the U.S. With strong cash flow and a track record for delivering excellent revenue results, we are well positioned to lead in commercial vehicle electrification."
Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:
- Debut of New GEF-Series Electric Lithium Forklifts
In July 2021, Greenland launched its brand new GEF-series EV forklifts, one of the industry's first lithium-powered EV forklift trucks. The GEF-series is designed with variously rated load capabilities and suited for a wide spectrum of applications, including logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. Deliveries of this innovative series will commence in September 2021 in the North American market.
- Completion of $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering
In June 2021, Greenland closed the public offering of 857,844 ordinary shares and raised $7 million for strategic execution in operations
- Forming Major Strategic Partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery
In June 2021, Greenland entered a major strategic partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery Co. ("Shandong"), a multinational heavy machinery and automotive manufacturing company, to boost revenue and strengthen leadership position as a first mover.
The companies will jointly launch a lithium-powered forklift, which features Greenland's new integrated drivetrain system and will be available for sale in the U.S. by Greenland. They will also combine R&D resources to develop the next stage of lithium-powered forklifts to ensure market leadership for both maintains in the long term.
- Launch of EV Pre-booking Service
On June 15, 2021, Greenland announced the launch of an online EV pre-booking service for its new GEL-1800 1.8-ton electric loader and its GEX-8000 electric excavator. Deliveries of the two electric industrial vehicle models are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. Customers can reserve an industrial EV with a $250 refundable deposit.
- Showcasing Greenland's First Electric Industrial Vehicle at Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo
In April 2021, Greenland showcased its new GEL-1800 1.8-ton electric loader at the Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo from April 12-16 to allow attendees to have a first look at the sleek design and production specifications of the Company's first industrial EV. The vehicle is designed for a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, farming, industrial, etc.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were $28.2 million, an increase of approximately 70.1% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to the significant increase in our sales volume resulting from the continuously growing market demand and the ability to boost supplies while some peers met challenges in handling material shortage and were unable to deliver. The number of transmission products sold increased 48.5% to 42,046 units from 28,305 units in the second quarter of 2020.
Costs of Goods Sold
Costs of goods sold were $22.5 million, an increase of 64.3% from $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales volume and the increase in raw material prices.
Gross profit
Gross profit was $5.7 million, an increase of 98.0% from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Gross margin was 20.2%, up 2.8 percentage points from 17.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a shift in the product mix towards the higher value and more sophisticated products such as hydraulic transmission products.
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses were $2.3 million, up 84.1% from $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenues was 8.0%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to 7.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in sales and labor costs year-over-year.
- Selling expenses were $0.50 million, an increase of 62.7% from $0.30 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the unit price of transportation expenses.
- General and administration expenses were $0.75 million, an increase of 69.6% from $0.44 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the expiration of the Chinese government's policy related to the Covid-19 relief.
- Research and development expenses were $1.0 million, an increase of 111.4% from $0.48 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the R&D investment in higher value and more sophisticated products and electrification products.
Income from operations
Income from operations was $3.5 million, an increase of 108.2% from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net Income
Net Income was $3.2 million, an increase of 114.2% from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was $0.26, an increase of 100.0% from $0.13 in second quarter of 2020.
Business Outlook
For the full year of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between $90 million to $100 million, as compared to the previous guidance range of $80 million to $90 million. The new revenue guidance range represents an increase of approximately 35% to 49% year over year from 2020.
The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations regarding its business situation and market conditions. The outlook is subject to change, especially considering the uncertainties which may result from how the COVID-19 pandemic develops globally.
About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.
Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.
GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)
For the three months ended
For the six months
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
$
28,204,307
$
16,576,345
$
52,815,201
$
26,448,412
COST OF GOODS SOLD
22,499,138
13,694,235
42,005,645
21,642,354
GROSS PROFIT
5,705,169
2,882,110
10,809,556
4,806,058
Selling expenses
495,462
304,535
874,692
521,376
General and administrative expenses
752,212
443,476
1,663,351
1,517,885
Research and development expenses
1,005,296
475,649
1,964,841
1,039,947
Total operating expenses
$
2,252,970
$
1,223,660
$
4,502,884
$
3,079,208
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
$
3,452,199
$
1,658,450
$
6,306,672
$
1,726,850
Interest income
4,833
42,521
9,428
75,831
Interest expense
(221,664)
(389,072)
(401,853)
(710,764)
Other income
311,114
255,580
598,090
852,832
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
$
3,546,482
$
1,567,479
$
6,512,337
$
1,944,749
INCOME TAX
394,159
95,971
916,775
145,158
NET INCOME
$
3,152,323
$
1,471,508
$
5,595,562
$
1,799,591
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
371,570
212,411
686,241
283,830
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$
2,780,753
$
1,259,097
$
4,909,321
$
1,515,761
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
833,963
58,835
575,734
(1,246,925)
Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)
591,484
45,180
402,381
(559,814)
Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)
242,479
13,655
173,353
(687,111)
Comprehensive income
3,372,237
1,304,277
5,311,702
955,947
Noncontrolling interest
614,049
226,066
859,594
(403,281)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES
Basic and diluted
10,814,479
10,021,142
10,574,223
10,015,203
NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE
Basic and diluted
0.26
0.13
0.46
0.15
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,756,968
$
7,159,015
Restricted cash
9,767,210
2,244,038
Notes receivables
33,113,729
30,803,772
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $996,984 and
20,519,818
12,408,548
Inventories
17,731,415
15,380,063
Due from related parties-current
38,946,503
38,535,171
Advance to suppliers
732,019
447,901
Prepayments and other current assets
542,882
664,926
Total Current Assets
$
132,110,544
$
107,643,434
Non-current asset
Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net
19,534,056
20,135,339
Land use rights, net
4,030,352
4,035,254
Other intangible assets
-
-
Due from related parties – non-current
-
-
Deferred tax assets
158,698
158,455
Goodwill
3,890
3,890
Other non-current assets
41,860
158,455
Total non-current assets
$
23,768,856
$
24,335,303
TOTAL ASSETS
$
155,879,400
$
131,978,737
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Continued)
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
11,899,452
$
18,487,356
Notes payable-bank acceptance notes
38,202,952
25,889,067
Accounts payable
28,300,234
22,005,260
Customer deposits
163,435
366,029
Due to related parties
7,904,430
9,051,119
Other current liabilities
1,475,090
2,212,325
Long-term payable- current portion
584,003
797,179
Total current liabilities
$
88,529,596
$
78,808,335
Long-term liabilities
Long-term payables
-
166,292
Other long-term liabilities
2,240,949
2,342,648
Total long-term liabilities
$
2,240,949
$
2,508,940
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
90,770,545
$
81,317,275
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Ordinary shares, no par value, 11,448,327 shares authorized; 11,448,327 and
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
21,983,495
13,707,39
Statutory reserves
3,842,331
4,517,117
Retained earnings
32,312,439
26,728,332
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
339,456
(62,925)
Total shareholders' equity
$
58,477,721
$
44,889,922
Non-controlling interest
6,631,134
5,771,540
TOTAL EQUITY
$
65,108,855
$
50,661,462
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
155,879,400
$
131,978,737
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
