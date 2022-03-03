JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management continues to build its Pathology blocks and slides storage business with a recently awarded multi-year contract from New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The contract includes storage and active management of tens of thousands of cubic feet of blocks and slides for the hospital's clinical and research departments.
In addition to being HIPAA, CLEA, and CAP-certified, and offering superior storage facilities,
GRM's ongoing commitment to staff its business with seasoned account service representatives who are capable of building familiarity with the collection, managing it intelligently, and rapidly fulfilling requests for retrieval and delivery of samples continues to be a defining and valuable differentiator.
GRM's eAccess online inventory management system and dashboard can serve as the tool for online management, review, and processing of a volume of ongoing delivery and pick-up requests. The inventory management function of eAccess is enabled by the inventorying and barcoding of every sample to deliver flawless traceability.
GRM CEO, Avner Schneur, commented, "We're delighted to work with organizations like MSK who are obvious leaders in their field. Our ability to add value by streamlining processes and reducing procedural errors in a very rigorous environment made GRM the obvious choice." Schneur added, "Whether it's the storage of blocks and slides, document storage or managing critical digital enterprise content management services, clients choose GRM because our people and our technology clearly exceed the requirements of the demanding environments in which they operate."
GRM's blocks and slides storage business is a natural extension of GRM's core document storage offering, as well as the company's growing digital healthcare solutions and patient data management solutions. Counting many of the country's largest healthcare organizations as clients, GRM employs their secure cloud-based content services platform, VisualVault, to deliver a broad and growing set of digital data managements and workflow automation solutions that are powered by sophisticated data extraction technologies, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) and valuable analytics tools.
A leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation (BPA), GRM is well-suited to architect and deliver document and content-centric business processes via its cloud-based content services platform (CSP). These digital solutions fundamentally change the way businesses execute internal, partner and customer-facing business processes. They're defined by the creation of structured digital data delivered by extraction, imaging/scanning, and employing that data to execute workflow automation processes and providing an elevated level of insight and intelligence delivered via sophisticated analytics.
About GRM
GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.
GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit http://www.grmdocumentmanagement.com.
