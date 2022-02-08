JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management recently completed an acquisition of Recordkeeper Records Management Systems, Ltd and iShred, LLC. The two companies deliver records management and destruction services to a large base of clients; operating from their Avon, MA headquarters. These acquisitions bolster GRM's already-strong presence in the Boston metro and the broader New England region where they presently maintain a facility in Stoughton, MA.
Avner Schneur, CEO of GRM states "With acquisitions like this, we're not only acquiring an excellent roster of document storage clients but we're also quickly creating a partnership with a large group of clients who are seeking digital solutions as they move toward less and less paper in the workplace." Schneur adds, "So, as a leader in both storage and digital enterprise content management, we can deliver these clients the superior customer service and solutions they've come to expect from Recordkeeper over the years and we can augment what they've been offered with our digital capabilities."
GRM is uniquely positioned within the information management industry. In addition to offering traditional document management services such as storage, scanning and destruction, a cloud-based ECM platform sits at the center of their digital content management business. Employing this highly-secure platform, they deliver a broad range of industry-leading digital solutions. While Healthcare, Public Sector and Entertainment are among the industries that have adopted GRM cloud solutions most aggressively, GRM boasts clients and offers digital solutions across all major industries.
A leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation (BPA), GRM is well-suited to architect and deliver document and content-centric business processes via its cloud-based content services platform (CSP). These digital solutions fundamentally change the way businesses execute internal, partner and customer-facing business processes. They're defined by the creation of structured digital data, employing that data to execute workflow automation processes and providing an elevated level of insight and intelligence delivered via sophisticated analytics.
GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.
GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.
