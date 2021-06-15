JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management, a leader in enterprise content management, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Content Platforms Q2 2021 report.
Forrester, a globally renowned technology research and advisory firm, identified and assessed the fourteen most significant content platforms, including GRM's VisualVault. Each platform was evaluated based on a broad range of criteria related to their current offering, overall strategy and presence in the market.
"We're gratified to see that Forrester has identified GRM as a Strong Performer." says Avner Schneur, President and CEO of GRM. "We're on the leading edge of this segment of the enterprise SaaS market; delivering process automation, no code/low code, AI and machine learning technologies that are collectively delivering exponential value to clients. And, winning very large competitive deals over the last eighteen months, is proof of that."
The Forrester Wave report recognized GRM's platform as being well-suited to solve business challenges associated with complex, content rich use cases across industries that include external stakeholder participation in critical processes. Additionally, Forrester noted that GRM "…differentiates its cloud-native content platform with a strong focus on data modeling, process automation, and app design tools." Forrester also commented that GRM's strong focus on lifecycle management differentiates it from competitors.
GRM's cloud-based content services platform (CSP) is a highly-scalable system that helps businesses, government entities and educational institutions execute digital transformation initiatives by enabling them to gather, organize, utilize and analyze their data. Central to delivering valuable analytics tools is GRM's Actionable Analytics capability, an analytics function that provides real-time insights and automatically prompts actions to address issues or take advantage of opportunities.
The CSP also provides a set of features and capabilities such as document management software, workflow automation with version tracking, high-tech security features, iForms (GRM's proprietary intelligent forms technology), intuitive business process management and workflow management software with data analytics, advanced data capture, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
