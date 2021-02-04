FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groome Door & Mechanical Services, a division of Groome Industrial Service Group, has announced an upcoming webinar on February 18th: Hangar Door: Refurb for a Fast Return. This session will address the question of whether it is preferable to refurbish instead of investing much more in a full door replacement.
To properly assess a project within the hangar door world, there are many elements to be examined. From the age of the hangar to its historic relevance; from the safety considerations to its structural and technological soundness – these all must be taken into consideration.
Presenters at the webinar include Mark Chambers, ARGI Managing Partner and an aviation industry expert; Steve Houghton, VP of Sales at Groome Industrial Service Group; and Robert Marsh, Technical Lead at Groome Door & Mechanical Services.
The trio will explain that refurbishment projects come in all shapes, sizes, and scopes, and one of the most important steps is to ensure there is a solid evaluation process to determine the best direction for the project. It's all about getting the strongest ROI and the most economical and efficient lasting result.
Webinar Details:
Hangar Door: Refurb for a Fast Return
February 18th, 2021
11AM EST
Complimentary
Register here: https://bit.ly/3akz4oI
About Groome Door & Mechanical Services
As a division of Groome Industrial Service Group, the Groome Door & Mechanical Services team has vast experience servicing aircraft hangar and specialty industrial doors and works with clients by providing turnkey services for both renovation and new door installation projects. Groome provides complete design-build services with a wide variety of specialty door and hangar door systems for any application.
About Groome Industrial Service Group
For more than 50 years, Groome Industrial Service Group has provided specialty maintenance services nationwide for several industrial markets, including HRSG Maintenance Services, Refinery Maintenance Service, Surface Preparations & Coatings Services, Industrial Cleaning & Support Services, and Door & Mechanical Services. The company focuses on safety first and foremost, and also is recognized for its attention to detail, dedicated project management, and straight-forward communication. The Groome team is known to provide quality, innovative services at a reasonable price.
www.groomeindustrial.com or (800) 505-6100.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groome-door--mechanical-services-announces-upcoming-webinar-301222415.html
SOURCE Groome Industrial Service Group