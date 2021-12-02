CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grungo Colarulo, LLC, a New Jersey-based law firm that has secured more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for injured clients and those who have been discriminated against by their employers, today announced that it has opened an office location in the metaverse. The firm is believed to be the first personal injury law firm in the world to do so.
With the opening of this office, located at Parcel -36, 150 in Decentraland, and given its legal practices, Grungo Colarulo is also believed to be the first wrongful death law firm to establish an office in the metaverse, as well as the first catastrophic injury law firm, the first nursing home abuse and neglect law firm, the first employment discrimination law firm, the first workers' compensation law firm, and the first sexual abuse law firm to have an office in the metaverse.
"Given how early we are in the development of the metaverse, many lawyers and law firms may be tempted to label it a gimmick and pay little attention to it," said Richard Grungo, Jr., a founding partner at Grungo Colarulo, LLC. "But those same lawyers and law firms likely looked at social media the same way in the late 2000s before it revolutionized the way clients interact with lawyers and law firms. We believe the metaverse has the same game-changing potential and are putting our virtual flag in the ground today for that very reason."
Grungo Colarulo's metaverse office will serve as a resource for people in the metaverse looking for general educational information about the injuries or employment discrimination they have suffered, and will provide potential clients the opportunity to contact the firm outside the metaverse. The firm's opening of a metaverse office reflects two of its five core values: Communication and Community.
"The victories we've secured for our clients have been an important factor in Grungo Colarulo's growth, but an equally important factor has been our beliefs that a law firm should provide superior service to its clients and offer open, honest, and responsive answers to their questions and concerns," said William A. Colarulo, Jr., a founding partner at Grungo Colarulo, LLC. "These beliefs are reflected in our Communication and Community core values. Our metaverse office is an example of our core values in action, and will allow people in the metaverse to learn generally about the legal problems they may be facing so that they can be better educated when they are ready to hire a law firm to help them with those problems."
Grungo Colarulo has retained the services of the 11-year-old daughter of founding partner Richard Grungo, Jr., to build the firm's metaverse office. She has extensive experience building structures in online worlds, including Fortnite™, Minecraft™, and Roblox™.
About Grungo Colarulo, LLC
Grungo Colarulo, LLC is a New Jersey-based law firm with offices in Cherry Hill, N.J., Philadelphia, Medford, N.J., and Hamilton Square, N.J. The firm's team of over 30 members focuses on helping their clients seek justice for the injuries they and their loved ones have suffered, including injuries suffered at work, through employment discrimination, at nursing homes, and as a result of sexual abuse or neglect at the hands of an individual or an organization. Richard Grungo, Jr., a founding partner of the firm, is a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Civil Trial Attorney, a designation held by less than 2.5% of New Jersey lawyers. The firm and its attorneys have secured more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.gcinjurylaw.com.
