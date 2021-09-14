EWING, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US will host a virtual GS1 US Hemp Hackathon: Trace & Trust in CBD, from October 4-25, 2021. Participants will leverage technologies including blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to build innovative solutions that provide supply chain visibility for products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD. A panel of judges will award a prize pool of $30,000 across multiple categories, and the winners will be announced on November 15, 2021.
WHO: The hackathon is open to developers, designers, entrepreneurs or supply chain managers with interest in supply chain application development, data science, AI, machine learning, blockchain and various coding languages such as JSON, XML and JavaScript. CBD industry experts and consultants are also encouraged to participate.
WHAT: In the emerging CBD industry, the ability to trace a product's journey is becoming essential to build credibility and trust with consumers, trading partners and regulators, to deliver the level of information transparency that they demand. The GS1 US Hemp Hackathon will provide a forum for the development of solutions to make the nascent CBD supply chain more visible by leveraging GS1 Standards for increased data sharing.
WHEN: The hackathon will take place virtually October 4-25, 2021. Winners will be announced on November 15, 2021.
WHERE: This is a virtual event. For more information and to register, please visit https://gs1us-hemphack.bemyapp.com/.
About GS1 US: GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit http://www.gs1us.org.
