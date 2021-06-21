EWING, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To assist technology developers participating in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low-or No-Cost Tech-Enabled Traceability Challenge, GS1 US will hold a virtual "Ask the Experts" session with four GS1 Standards experts. The New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint specifies that "existing consensus standards" should be used to enable traceability and ensure systems are designed with interoperability as a foundational component.
WHO: Four GS1 US experts will be available for questions about the use of standards in traceability technology:
- Neil Aeschliman, Global Standards Director, with expertise in data sharing standards such as EPCIS (electronic product code information services)
- Marshall Keener, Director, Community Engagement, Government Relations, with expertise in FDA regulations, focusing on the New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative
- Gena Morgan, Strategic Consultant, with expertise in traceability and EPCIS as well as applying GS1 Standards for emerging technology including blockchain, digital identity, Internet of Things and others.
- Liz Sertl, Senior Director, Community Engagement, Retail Grocery, with expertise in food traceability and recall management.
WHAT: The experts will answer questions regarding the use of GS1 Standards. GS1 Standards are the most widely used supply chain standards in the world and include the U.P.C. (Universal Product Code) barcode. They help enable traceability by helping to ensure all trading partners use one common way to identify products and locations and share data in a uniform manner.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. EST
WHERE: This is a virtual event. Attendees can register here.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: GS1 US leads two industry initiatives—The GS1 US Retail Grocery Initiative and the Foodservice GS1 US Standards Initiative—to help address supply chain challenges, and offers the GS1 US Blockchain Discussion Group for industry stakeholders looking to explore the use of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies for supply chain use cases. By leveraging the power of GS1 Standards, trading partners are achieving business process efficiencies, creating end-to-end supply chain visibility, and improving food safety for consumers.
For more information about how GS1 Standards support improved food traceability, please visit http://www.gs1us.org/foodsafety.
About GS1 US: GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit http://www.gs1us.org.
