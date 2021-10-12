EWING, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US will host a free, virtual GS1 US Healthcare RFID Workshop, on October 29, 2021. Participants will join healthcare leaders to discuss the benefits and use cases of Electronic Product Code (EPC)-enabled Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), including how it supports trading partner collaboration and systems interoperability.
WHO: Facilitated by Jonathan Gregory, director of Community Engagement at GS1 US, the workshop is free and open to all interested individuals.
WHAT: With continued focus on increasing patient safety and operational efficiencies, many healthcare leaders are exploring the benefits of EPC-enabled RFID technology. Participants will gain real-world insights into how EPC-enabled RFID is currently being used in healthcare and help define and prioritize industry needs. Workshop topics will include:
- Introduction of RFID technology and the value of GS1 Standards
- RFID-enabled use cases highlighted by industry leaders
- Identification of opportunities for healthcare
- Develop consensus on needs to address moving forward
WHEN: The workshop will take place virtually October 29, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, ET.
WHERE: This is a virtual event. For more information and to register, please visit https://site.gs1us.org/rfid-healthcare-workshop.html.
About GS1 US: GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit http://www.gs1us.org.
