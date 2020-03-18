MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing series of research conducted by KMK Consulting, Inc. covering Innovation & Customer Value, GSK was ranked as the top company delivering superior customer value and sales force engagement, as well as delivering therapeutic innovation in the asthma market according to pulmonary disease specialists. The research was conducted in February 2020, using KMK's Rapid Pulse Survey platform. AstraZeneca, Genentech, and Novartis rounded out the top organizations driving innovation and customer value in this space.
The emergence of biologics/injectable therapies over the past couple of years targeting specific phenotypes, as well as bronchothermoplasty and the introduction of interleukine blockers/anti-IGE were the top therapeutic innovations in asthma management cited by those pulmonary disease specialists surveyed. Following GSK, which was cited by 60% of respondents as being best poised to drive future innovations in the treatment of asthma, AstraZeneca (42%), Genentech (11%) and Novartis (11%) followed.
The two most important product launches in the asthma space over the past two years were Dupixent (marketed by Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme) and Fasenra (marketed by AstraZeneca). Both brands were cited by 45% of the pulmonary disease specialists.
"Some of the key challenges facing pulmonary disease specialists in managing asthma patients are around patient compliance and cost of medication or insurance coverage," noted James Charnetski, a Principal Consultant at KMK. "GSK, AstraZeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim have separated themselves from the pack as providing the best patient assistance programs and prior authorization support for this disease state, enabling patients to gain access to appropriate treatment." Four of the top seven most important support services in the asthma market centered around improving patient access to therapy.
Beyond medication, physicians felt that "identifying and avoiding potential triggers/allergens," and "lifestyle management" issues (smoking cessation and weight loss) were key areas that asthma patients can focus on to better manage their disease.
Overall, GSK was the top company cited as delivering exceptional value across all 18 customer and market support activities studied, and all 18 sales rep engagement activities, according to the pulmonary disease specialists surveyed.
Additionally, the study evaluated the use of social media and websites. About one-quarter of pulmonary disease specialists find social media and websites useful for discussing available asthma treatment options with their peers. Medscape was cited as the most utilized online resource, garnering 62% of the responses; Doximity, WebMD, YouTube, and Twitter rounded out the most preferred online resources for sharing and discussing asthma therapies.
About KMK:
Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, KMK Consulting, Inc. provides commercial insights via Primary Market Research, Marketing Analytics and Sales Force Effectiveness, along with Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) for the pharmaceutical/biotech industries. Its recent 2020 Innovation and Customer Value Study using its Rapid Pulse Survey platform also covered the breast cancer and IBS markets, targeting 250 oncologists and 250 gastroenterologists, respectively.
