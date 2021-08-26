MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better prepare its Cardiovascular Echocardiography students to thrive in the evolving healthcare environment, Gwinnett Technical College (Gwinnett Tech) has partnered with Mindray North America to enhance department and education capabilities with seven new DC-90 Ultrasound Systems.
Gwinnett Tech's Cardiovascular Echocardiography program prepares students to provide patient care as cardiac sonographers. The employment of cardiac sonographers is expected to increase 12 percent through the year 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations*. With the increased demand for cardiac sonographers, Gwinnett Tech is uniquely positioned to help students succeed as Georgia's second-largest technical college.
Excellent performance and reliability are required from the ultrasound systems used to train students. While many schools must use second-hand systems, the partnership with Mindray allows Gwinnett Tech to achieve its educational goals by supplying ultrasound equipment from one of the leading providers of ultrasound solutions in the U.S.
"The DC-90 machines have been a great addition to our Echo lab. They are extremely user friendly, and the imaging quality is superb," said Lead Instructor of Echocardiography at Gwinnett Technical College, Kathy Johnson. Johnson continued, "they are also lightweight and move around effortlessly. The measurement packages are readily accessible which makes it easy to train students in preparation for their transition into the workforce. We could not be happier with the procurement of our Mindray DC-90 machines!"
The new DC-90 Ultrasound Systems deliver outstanding performance with advanced capabilities for cardiovascular diagnostic requirements. The Systems include Sound Touch Elastography (STE), Ultra-Wideband Non-Linear (UWN+) contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), complete quantitative tools for vascular perfusion analysis, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools (Auto EF and Tissue Tracking Quantitative Analysis). In addition, the Systems feature excellent ergonomics and intuitive control panels that align with Gwinnett Tech's teaching and learning philosophy.
"We are excited to partner with Gwinnett Tech in its mission to train the next generation of cardiovascular sonographers," said Mindray North America Marketing Manager, Jim Berry, Point of Care. "Based on an insightful look into customer needs, the DC-90 System is designed to deliver high efficiency and dynamic performance, with intelligent, precise, and clear imaging. With sophisticated applications and intuitive workflow capabilities, we're honored to help support Gwinnett Tech's mission to deliver high-quality ultrasound education."
Gwinnett Tech's partnership with Mindray extends beyond the installation of equipment to ongoing service and application support to assure the long-term success of the Cardiovascular Echocardiography program. In addition, Mindray's exclusive Living Technology™ promise will provide the college with easily upgradable software enhancements to secure product investment protection and keep the ultrasound machines at the leading edge of imaging performance excellence at no additional cost.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
About Gwinnett Tech:
Gwinnett Technical College, one of Georgia's largest technical colleges, is committed to delivering relevant knowledge to meet the workforce training needs of its community. The College offers more than 140 associate degree, diploma, and certificate programs and hundreds of seminars, workshops, and courses providing specialized training. Gwinnett Tech is Gwinnett County's largest provider of corporate training and also serves residents and businesses in north Fulton County. Gwinnett Technical College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the associate degree. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call for questions about the accreditation of Gwinnett Technical College. In addition, some college programs hold separate licensure or accreditation status with appropriate agencies. For more information, visit GwinnettTech.edu. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia.
References:
*Gwinnett Technical College Echocardiography Technology AAS Program Fact Sheet
