The latest findings of Seton Hall University Buccino Leadership Institute's Future of Leadership Survey shed light on questions about hair traits and leadership appearances for the newly emerging leaders of tomorrow—Generation Z. The survey garnered more than 900 responses.
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent passage by the House of Representatives of the CROWN Act of 2022 (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2022), we again ask ourselves, "do appearances matter? and specifically, does hair matter?" Recent research conducted by the award-winning Buccino Leadership Institute of Seton Hall University helps shed light on this question, a question that has been probed for more than 70 years of research on leadership. What is especially novel about the Institute's research project, called the Future of Leadership Survey, is that researchers pose questions about, among other topics, leadership appearances to the newly emerging leaders of tomorrow—Generation Z. Prior research has uniformly posed questions on leadership to those already in their mid-level to C-Suite careers. This research project is conducting a long-overdue examination of the topic from a new perspective.
As it turns out, the findings of scholars Ruchin Kansal, M.B.A., Karen Boroff, Ph.D., Steven Lorenzet, Ph.D., and Alex McAuley, graduate student, show that the current generation still has expectations that their leaders should be attired appropriately for the given leadership role. In addition, they should be healthy. Third in importance is that a leader's hair be well-groomed. "Interestingly, when the data was examined by gender or race, there was no difference in the ranking of the top two traits. However, for the third trait, that hair should be well-groomed, those who identified as non-white judged well-groomed hair as a little less important than white respondents," said Kansal, lead author who directs the Business Leadership Center.
Other physical traits, such as height, physical attractiveness, or deep voice, were considered unimportant, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or race.
So, is CROWN needed? "Anytime we can work to reduce bias and discrimination, we move closer to the goal of all our Equal Employment Opportunity laws," says the research team. "The CROWN legislation aims to remove another bias—to prohibit hair discrimination throughout the workforce."
The research team also acknowledges that "hair, regardless of the race or gender of an employee, can pose a safety or health hazard at work. As such, even without CROWN, employers can continue to be able to set job requirements for their work. However, these requirements must have a nexus to the job, cannot run afoul of important rights under the federal Civil Rights Act and associated state-level laws, and must be applied even-handedly."
At the same time, the research team finds that "there is the recognition among our leaders of tomorrow that leaders, regardless of organization, have a figurehead role in that organization, representing all who are employed there. Given that figurehead role, it seems the GEN Z cohort surveyed still places value on their leaders being attired appropriately for the organization that they lead, are healthy, and have hair that is well-groomed for the position."
To learn more, view The Future of Leadership Survey.
