Global supplier of intelligent video surveillance solutions expands its Wisenet Q Series of bullet and dome cameras with a new NDAA-compliant model.
TEA NECK, N.J. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of intelligent video surveillance solutions, is expanding its Wisenet Q Series of bullet and dome cameras with a new NDAA-compliant model offering system installation and configuration flexibility, especially in high camera count video surveillance applications. The new QNO-7012R 4MP IR Bullet Camera continues the Q series' approach of combining ease of use, cost-effectiveness and high performance.
"All security and surveillance applications are different and there's no one approach to meeting every project's requirements," states Ramy Ayad, Director of Product Management at Hanwha Techwin. "In-house security teams and integrators need devices designed for maximum flexibility with a powerful combination of features and capabilities. That's what we've achieved with the new QNO-7012R and the entire Q Series."
The Q Series cameras are equipped with an Open Platform chipset for easy and seamless integration with third-party systems and solutions, and analog video output (CVBS) support for easy camera positioning during installation. A suite of on-board intelligent video analytics covers tampering, directional/virtual line detection, defocus detection, enter/exit, and motion detection.
Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) allows the cameras to perform at up to 120dB to produce clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas. Advanced image quality is achieved through Lens Distortion Correction and low-light IR, which also allows adjustments to prevent glare. It also has options for easily switching between 16:9 or 4:3 image to 9:16 or 3:4 modes to monitor a range of areas from wide to narrow.
The cameras are H.265-capable for network bandwidth optimization, complemented by WiseStream II compression technology. This combination improves bandwidth efficiency by up to 80% compared to current H.264 technology.
The cameras support Power over Ethernet (PoE), which saves time and reduces installation costs, as it negates the need to run separate cabling and install a power supply at each camera location. The cameras also have an SD/SDHC/SDXC memory slot allowing up to 128GB of video to be stored at the edge. In the event of a network disruption, video evidence, which might have been potentially lost, can be retrieved when the network connection has been restored. In addition to the new QNO-7012R, the full range of Q Series 4MP cameras includes:
- 4MP IR Dome Camera – QND-7082R
- 4MP Network IR Vandal Dome Camera – QNV-7082R
- 4MP Network IR Bullet Camera – QNO-7082R
- 4MP IR Vandal Dome Camera QNV-7012R
- 4MP IR Dome Camera – QND-7012R
- 4MP IR Bullet Camera – QNO-7012R
- 4MP IR Vandal Dome Camera – QNV-7022R
- 4MP IR Dome Camera – QND-7022R
- 4MP IR Bullet Camera – QNO-7022R
- 4MP IR Dome Camera – QND-7032R
- 4MP IR Bullet Camera – QNO-7032R
- 4MP IR Vandal Dome Camera QNV-7032R
About Hanwha Techwin America
Hanwha Techwin America is a subsidiary of Hanwha corporation, a South Korea based company. Hanwha Techwin is a leading global supplier of intelligent video surveillance solutions. Building on the company's history of innovation, Hanwha Techwin America is dedicated to providing solutions with the highest levels of performance, reliability and cost-efficiency for professional security applications. Visit http://www.HanwhaSecurity.com.
