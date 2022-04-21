Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Curtis J. Wright, take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Curtis J. Wright, exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Essex County, Morris County, NJ.
HANOVER, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curtis J. Wright is a Broker Associate with more than 15 years of experience in both the New Jersey and New York City markets. He has expert knowledge of the Essex, Morris, and Hudson counties, along with other parts of the region. Curtis makes it a priority to ensure that his clients, whether seeking or selling real estate, have the smoothest transaction possible.
Mr. Wright is well versed in bringing both traditional and digital marketing to the sale of client properties. He uses social media as a primary platform for spreading the word about properties, and that social media acumen is complemented by a digital network of contacts locally, regional, nationally, and internationally. Curtis also brings a comprehensive marketing program and approach to the table when working with client properties and is recognized for superior skill in negotiation on both, the buy and sell side.
Curtis previously was vice president of a private real estate investment and property management company in Manhattan and the Bronx, before making the transition to real estate sales. With his experience in managing more than 120-unit portfolios, as well as many high-end development projects, Curtis brings his superior market knowledge to empower his clients to make well-informed real estate decisions. He also specializes in identifying distressed properties to rehab, renovate and flip for high yield return on investments.
With his vast and diverse experience as a sales agent in two of the top markets in the country and his affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate, he is able to leverage the strength of the brand's unparalleled corporate marketing resources and superior customer service to help his clients navigate the entire real estate continuum.
Curtis is currently a resident of Livingston, NJ with his wife Erica and their dog Cocoa. In his spare time, Curtis enjoys traveling, photography, and architecture.
Visit Curtis J. Wright Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/curtis-j-wright/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence