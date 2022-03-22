WESTFIELD, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A broker sales associate affiliated with the Westfield East office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, has been a top agent in the company's Westfield East office for 14 consecutive years. Isoldi has earned the NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Sales Award® at the uppermost Platinum Level every year from 2003-2019, as well as the New Jersey Association of Realtors (NJAR) "Circle of Excellence Sales Award" at the highest "Platinum Level," every year since 2003. In addition, he has been named New Jersey Monthly Magazine's "Five Star Real Estate Agent" multiple times and he has been chosen by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as a member of the prestigious International Luxury Alliance Network. A Westfield native, Isoldi achieved these momentous accomplishments throughout his 30+ years of consistent sales success.
As a member of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, President's Council––the company's highest honor recognizing the most accomplished sales professionals––Isoldi demonstrates a tireless commitment to making every home buying and selling experience extraordinary. While he offers his expertise at all price points as a Coldwell Banker Previews property specialist, he is also educated in the marketing of luxury homes. He is a lifelong resident and second-generation native of Westfield.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage––in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York––a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 57 offices with approximately 3,000 sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, New York, to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit http://www.coldwellbankermoves.com for more information.
