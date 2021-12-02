SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife, a leader in delivering personalized hearing care in 42 states, announced today the acquisition of AudPractice Group (APG) audiology practices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. HearingLife will assume operations of the 41 APG clinics across the three states, making HearingLife the largest hearing care provider in North Carolina.
"I am thrilled to officially welcome APG to our growing HearingLife family. We were brought together by a shared goal – offering the best personalized hearing care possible for our customers – and that will continue to be our focus," said Dean Pappous, President of HearingLife. "I'm confident this acquisition will enable even more people to access the best life-changing hearing care they deserve, connecting them back to the sounds that matter most."
AudPractice Group customers will continue to experience consistent high-quality care with the providers they know and trust, plus they will gain access to the many benefits of the world-class hearing care for which HearingLife is known due to the company's customer programs and extensive clinical, operational and training support. In terms of additional new services, APG customers will have access to HearingLife OnDemand, a complimentary afterhours service, offering personalized care from the comfort of home, as well as the HearingLife Patient Support Center via phone or Webchat for assistance on evenings and weekends.
HearingLife and APG have an existing, strong partnership. As leaders in the hearing healthcare space, the two companies have worked together for more than two years, including supporting one another on defining best practices and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since AudPractice Group's inception in 2016 our approach has been to provide referral-worthy care," said Jason Orsik, President of AudPractice Group. "We are excited to be in a position now with HearingLife to offer countrywide access to life-changing hearing care with providers who offer the quality, custom approach to care that AudPractice Group customers have come to expect."
About HearingLife
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 650 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.
