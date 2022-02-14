SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife Team Members are connected to, and care about, the communities they serve. Through HearingLife's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D, E & I) efforts, their Team Members have found a meaningful way to give back and are supporting local organizations through food and coat drives at many of their hearing centers across the country.
"Since October 2021, approximately 1000 pounds of food have been donated to local communities in collaboration with HearingLife and local food banks," shares Michele Silverman, HearingLife's Senior Vice President of Human Resources and executive sponsor of their D, E & I council. In addition, Team Members from HearingLife's Support Center donated hundreds of dollars in gift cards and food to the Franklin Food Bank in Somerset, NJ, and the Willow Creek Church's Care Center in South Barrington, IL. According to Feeding America, 38 million people, including 12 million children, face food insecurity in the United States. Silverman adds, "The pandemic has had far-reaching impacts across the US, and local food banks have been hit hard due to the significant increases in demand from people in need."
HearingLife's Team Members also help local communities by holding coat drives through a collaboration with One Warm Coat, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing warm clothing to those in need.
"Giving back to our local communities has never been more important," shares Steve Strong, Senior Vice President for HearingLife, who leads the 600+ HearingLife hearing care centers across 42 states. He adds, "I am proud of our Team Members and the many ways they serve their local communities every day."
HearingLife's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mission is to lead the way – in ideas and actions – as they build a more diverse and inclusive HearingLife. They look to pursue opportunities to harness the power of their differences to make positive inroads in areas of equality, growth, and inspiration in the workplace and the communities they serve.
HearingLife has a history of supporting worthy causes, including the Campaign For Better Hearing, which seeks to raise awareness of hearing loss and provides free hearing tests. Through its Give Back Program, free hearing aids have been provided to over 200 people in need. For more information, read more at Campaignforbetterhearing.us.
ABOUT HEARINGLIFE
HearingLife is a Demant company, a global hearing healthcare leader and industry pioneer built on a heritage of care and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 650 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care.
