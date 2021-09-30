SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife welcomes the latest technology to their wide range of hearing aid products. The Oticon CROS is now available in a rechargeable model, the CROS PX. Enjoy the freedom to do more, with groundbreaking technology designed for single-sided deafness, without the need of disposable batteries.
Relying on just one ear to hear the world around you can be tiring and frustrating. The Oticon CROS allows you to hear from all directions with its dual-streaming technology. This innovation allows for wireless streaming while still accessing relevant environmental sounds, such as conversations. With an all-new rechargeable option, Oticon CROS PX allows you to hear to your fullest potential with the ultimate convenience.
More freedom. More options. More life.
The Oticon CROS features two parts. One side features a transmitter, with a microphone that wirelessly picks up and sends sound from your poorer ear to your better ear. The other side features a hearing aid, which picks up sound from the transmitter and plays it to your better ear. This advanced technology allows you to enjoy things like television or music, while still enjoying the company of your loved ones.
HearingLife remains at the forefront of providing the latest technology in the hearing aid industry. The Oticon CROS joins a collection of incredible, life-changing products, each designed with your needs in mind.
Stay in the conversation
Hearing loss is more common than you might think. One in five adults suffer from hearing loss (1) with many people waiting on average seven to 10 years before getting treatment. (2) Even with mild, untreated hearing loss, the risk of developing dementia can double. (3) A new hearing aid can make all the difference in your quality of life, leading to better hearing and better living.
For information about Oticon CROS PX and to schedule a hearing assessment, visit hearinglife.com.
ABOUT HEARINGLIFE
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 600 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care.
