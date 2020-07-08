MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Products, one of the fastest growing personal care brands in the US, is excited to share the launch of its new naturally friendly™ deodorants in uplifting Clean + Fresh and Fresh Citrus fragrance options. In keeping with the brand's inclusive "for the 100%, not the 1%" ethos, hello also offers a Fragrance-Free option as well.
Featuring gender neutral, trend driven, thoughtfully created formulas in 100% previously recycled packaging, these epic deodorants are fueled with sustainably sourced ingredients like tea tree oil, activated charcoal, and shea butter to provide all day friendliness as they help diminish odor, soothe and moisturize. Anything less would be the pits.
"We're super-excited to be launching our new naturally friendly deodorant line, and to be honest, the timing couldn't be better," says Craig Dubitsky, friendly founder at hello products. "As we continue to make sense of the recent changes to our environment, healthy behaviors, habits, and self-care are top of mind; we believe folks will be even more concerned about ingredient integrity when it comes to their personal care product options, as well as about products with a passionate focus on sustainability."
Continuing to deliver the highest quality products and ingredients, hello strives to bring fresh, innovative ideas to the forefront of personal care. Clinically proven to provide 24 hour odor protection, the new deodorants are free from aluminum, baking soda, parabens, talc and dyes, and are suitable for everyone (anything less would be unfriendly). The 100% recyclable packaging is thoughtfully made with 100% previously recycled materials, while the solid deodorant glides on easily and is quickly absorbed without causing irritation to sensitive skin.
"Hello's mission is to make things beautiful and better for everyone—hello is for the 100%, not for the 1%. By beautiful and better, we mean products that offer awesome performance, that are vegan and cruelty-free, that contain thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and that feature gorgeous design," says Dubitsky. "When we say we're for the 100%, it's because we think everyone should be able to choose friendly when it comes to their daily-use products, and let's face it, everyone could use a little bit of awesomeness."
"We continue to thoughtfully source innovative ingredients and technologies to improve performance and sustainability in new and existing products," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, CEO of hello products. "We're confident our effective, naturally friendly deodorant formulas will continue our mission to delight our loyal consumers and retail partners."
Like all hello products, the new deodorants are Leaping Bunny certified and never tested on animals. Plus, the products are vegan, dermatologist tested and gluten free.
Price: $6.99 (each)
Available July 8th at Ulta.com, Amazon, Hello-Products.com and Dollar General.
- Clean + Fresh Deodorant with activated charcoal
- Fresh Citrus Deodorant with shea butter
- Fragrance-Free Deodorant with shea butter
About hello® products:
Say hello® to a new kind of naturally friendly™ personal care. hello's range of thoughtfully sourced and beautifully designed products help elevate the everyday. To ensure that everyone can choose friendly™, hello products—from fluoride and fluoride-free oral care products, to lip balms and deodorants, are accessibly priced; hello is for the 100%, not the 1%™ because everyone needs a little awesomeness. Made in America with globally sourced ingredients, all hello products are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten free, and free from dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, SLS, and peroxide. Anything less would be, well, unfriendly. Learn more + smile more at www.hello-products.com
